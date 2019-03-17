First Cricket
IPL 2019: Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa join KKR as replacement for injured duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi

Sandeep Warrier, who is part of Kerala in domestic cricket, has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past in IPL. KC Cariappa has played for the Kings XI Punjab and KKR in previous editions of the tournament.

Asian News International, Mar 17, 2019 19:35:08 IST

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting 23 March.

The pair have been added as a replacement for the injured pace-duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Warrier, who is part of Kerala in domestic cricket, has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Cariappa has played for the Kings XI Punjab and KKR in previous editions of the IPL.

KKR will begin their IPL campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 19:35:08 IST

