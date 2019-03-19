First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
SL in SA Mar 19, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Sam Billings credits collective effort for Chennai Super Kings' last season triumph, hopes for a repeat this year

CSK batsman Sam Billings on Tuesday said a collective effort was behind the team's triumph in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as different players stepped up at various occasions.

Press Trust of India, Mar 19, 2019 21:03:32 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Sam Billings on Tuesday said a collective effort was behind the team's triumph in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as different players stepped up at various occasions.

"What stood out for me was that ours was a collective effort," the England cricketer, who made his debut for CSK last season, was quoted as saying on chennaisuperkings.com.

CSK marked their return to IPL with a title win last year. AFP

CSK marked their return to IPL with a title win last year. AFP

"Of course, there were a couple of standout performances like (Ambati) Rayudu's consistency and (Shane) Watson's brilliance. Although, actually, if you look at the different games that we won, it was different players at different times stepping up," Billings said.

He said it was phenomenal team effort last year and hoped for more of the same this year.

"It was phenomenal how much of a team effort it was. Hopefully, more of the same this year," he added.

Billings is training with the rest of the squad at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai ahead of the IPL-12 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 23 March.

The dashing England batsman said continuity helped, adding one grows in confidence knowing that people back you, referring to the CSK's decision to retain 23 members from the previous season.

"Continuity helps immensely, certainly as individual players, but also as a group, you grow in confidence knowing that people ultimately back you. It allows you to play with freedom and enjoy it," he added.

Billings also spoke about captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calming influence on the team and said his clarity of thought the whole time is astonishing.

"His clarity of thought the whole time is astonishing, knowing what you need to do at that very moment and not get ahead of yourself. It feeds off to other players," he said.

Meanwhile, CSK players sweated it out at training on Tuesday. Dhoni batted at the nets and went for big shots while coach Stephen Fleming kept a watch on proceedings.

Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who shone in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) and West Indies veteran Dwayne Bravo, who linked up with the squad on Monday, also took part in the training session.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 21:03:32 IST

Tags :


fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all