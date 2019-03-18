First Cricket
IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar says responsibility of workload management during IPL rests on shoulders of individual players

There have been a lot of discussions about how the World Cup-bound players need to effectively manage their workload during a demanding tournament like the IPL, and the maestro has his own take on it.

Press Trust of India, Mar 18, 2019 20:31:12 IST

New Delhi: There cannot be a uniform structure for workload management during the Indian Premier League as each and every player will have different set of requirements, Sachin Tendulkar said Monday.

There have been a lot of discussions about how the World Cup-bound players need to effectively manage their workload during a demanding tournament like the IPL, and the maestro has his own take on it.

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar. AFP

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar. AFP

"Preparation before the World Cup is different for each player and so their workload management will also be different," Tendulkar told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

Tendulkar agreed with skipper Virat Kohli who recently said that it is up to the players to realise the kind of load they are taking as well as the form they are in.

"To me, momentum is important. Every individual should be smart enough to assess if he needs to take a break or he needs to play games to stay in the thick of things. So the responsibility is on the individual to take a call," said the world's highest run-getter in Tests and T20 Internationals.

He then gave an example of how workload management will be different for different players.

"As a pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's workload will be very different from a pure batsman like Virat Kohli and a wicket-keeper batsman like MS Dhoni. All these players have a lot of experience and they will certainly make the right call," said Tendulkar, who is a mentor with IPL's most popular franchise Mumbai Indians.

Tendulkar echoed what Kohli had said a couple of days earlier during a media interaction in Bengaluru.

"If I'm able to play 10, 12 or 15 games, it doesn't necessarily mean that the other guy can only play that many. My body might demand I play a certain number of games and I need to be smart about that and rest," the Indian skipper had said.

"Someone else's body might be more capable than mine or less, that is a very individual thing. And everyone wants to play the World Cup, so people will be smart about it because you don't want to miss out on such a big event."

Kohli had said that it is up to individual players to deal with the issue to keep their body fit and be in contention for a place in the World Cup-bound squad.

"From a responsibility point of view, all the Indian players will have the responsibility during the IPL to keep a watch on their fitness and their workloads," he said.

"And to continue the frame of mind we have created in the Indian team - strive towards excellence and improve every day. Each player will take this tournament as an opportunity to go to the World Cup in a good frame of mind," he said.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 20:31:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, World Cup

