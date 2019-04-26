First Cricket
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers coach Tom Moody asks his players not to take Rajasthan Royals lightly despite Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes' departure

'You cannot underestimating your opponent. The fringe players only need a lucky break to shine,' Tom Moody said.

Press Trust of India, Apr 26, 2019 20:55:30 IST

Jaipur: Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody on Friday cautioned his team against taking Rajasthan Royals lightly in the absence of top players such as Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the opposition ranks.

Hoping to inch closer to securing a playoff berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

"I wouldn't say that they are a weakened side because if I lose players it also presents opportunities to those who are hungry. You cannot underestimating your opponent. The fringe players only need a lucky break to shine," Moody said at the pre-match press conference.

File image of former Australian cricketer Tom Moody. Image courtesy: Sportzpics

File image Tom Moody addressing media. Image courtesy: Sportzpics

The former Australian all-rounder added, "Therefore, regardless of who has come and who has gone in Rajasthan's line- up, we know that they are a dangerous side, and particularly at home."

SRH are placed fourth in the standings with five wins and as many losses, giving them 10 points, while the hosts are stuttering at the seventh position after seven defeats in 11 outings.

Moody said, "It is a very important game for both teams, given that the middle of the table is very crowded. It is an opportunity for us to break away from that middle.

"We have four games left and have to win majority of those, most of the teams in the middle are in that position. We know that Rajasthan are coming off a win but they are also coming from back-to-back games, had a travel day today and have lost a few players to World Cup commitments."

He said the departure of Jonny Bairstow for England has opened the door for people like Martin Guptill.

"Warner and Barstow have been performing well. But when the door closes, another one opens. It's an opportunity for someone else to step in that batting position.

"We haven't finalised the eleven, whether Guptill plays or not is undecided. For the past four weeks, he has been practicing on all sorts of surfaces at nets which are more often not as good as surfaces which are presented out in the middle.

"He is prepared for any surface. He has prepared and preparing for that opportunity.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 20:56:18 IST

