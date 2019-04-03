First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: We were competitive but needed more runs on board, admits skipper Virat Kohli as Bangalore's search for maiden win continues

"Today, we were more competitive, but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would've been more challenging," said Kohli.

Press Trust of India, Apr 03, 2019 09:04:38 IST

Jaipur: The winless streak continues for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but skipper Virat Kohli took solace from the fact that they dragged the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) deep and also hinted that they will make changes in the side to get the right combination for upcoming games.

RCB managed 158 for 4, but the hosts chased it down with one ball to spare.

Kohli said they need a few more runs on the board.

"Today, we were more competitive, but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would've been more challenging," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli felt RCB fell short by 15-20 runs against RR on Tuesday. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli felt RCB fell short by 15-20 runs against RR on Tuesday. Sportzpics

The RCB fielders dropped a number of catches and Kohli acknowledged that such mistakes won't win them games.

Ajinya Rahane and Steve Smith were dropped and their contributions with the bat helped the hosts win.

"It was not easy to get the boundaries in the second innings but if we make that many mistakes (dropped catches), then we will fall on the losing side. In a tournament like IPL, when you have no momentum, then these things can happen," said Kohli.

"The team hasn't gone off to a good start, and these things look really bad. But we have to keep believing that we can turn things around. We played well in Mumbai and tonight, but we need to improve. We need to take some confidence from tonight's game though."

Kohli said the team may make more changes in the side.

"The tournament isn't so long, so you need to think on your feet on what the best XIs are. We will sit down and talk to see how we can balance our team and allow our players to create some match-winning performances."

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who grabbed the Purple Cap with his two wickets, was pleased with his effort so far.

"It's a great feeling to have the highest wickets in the tournament, but we didn't win the match. Leg-spinners have so many variations compared to other bowlers, and we can get a bit more turn even on flat wickets.

"I created a bit of doubt on the batsman's mind. Our fourth loss in a row, but we have 10 games, and we have a chance of coming back. If we think negative, then no point playing. So we need to be positive," he said.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane said Shreyas Gopal changed the game with wickets of Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"We know his (Gopal) record against Kohli and De Villiers and it changed the game. It was a good team effort. After 3-4 overs, we thought the wicket is slow, so I thought if spinners bowl well then batsmen will have a hard time.

"Gowtham was excellent in the Powerplay, and Gopal backed up after that. Relief, yes, to get points on the board. We played good cricket in the last three games, but tonight it was all about giving more than 100%."

Gopal, adjudged man-of-the-match, was modest when asked about his super show.

"I am fortunate and lucky to have gotten those big wickets. As a youngster getting such big names out doesn't come every day. I was just fortunate, and the plans worked," said the leg-spinner.

"Coming in to bowl in the seventh over, we had built a lot of pressure in the Powerplay. I had come in after that, and because the batsmen were trying to score off me, I managed to get the wickets. Pretty comfortable bowling my variations, I rely on my gut feet while deciding what to bowl."

"I really don't know why wrist spinners do so well in T20s. But maybe it's because we can spin the ball both ways. Overall, it's about bowling in good areas and being disciplined.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 09:04:38 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR Vs RCB, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, t20, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all