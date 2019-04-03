IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: 'Need to win small moments,' says bowling coach Ashish Nehra as Bangalore rue dropped catches
"If you keep winning small moments then only you will win matches. The only problem for us is that we are running out of time as there are only 14 games," Nehra said after the match.
Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is fast "running out of time" and needs to win the "small moments" to reverse its fortunes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), feels the team's bowling coach Ashish Nehra.
RCB lost by seven wickets to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side is yet to open its account and has just 10 games in hand to turn things around in the tournament.
Virat Kohli dropped a tough chance, but quite a few regulation catches were dropped by RCB against RR. Sportzpics
"If you keep winning small moments then only you will win matches. The only problem for us is that we are running out of time as there are only 14 games," Nehra told reporters after the match.
The former India left-arm pacer, however, said the RCB will find its mojo if its wins a few close encounters.
"If you win two close encounters, you will have two wins and two losses, which is fine. There is not much of a difference between the top and bottom teams. In this tournament, we have seen teams needing six wins to qualify and they qualify and go on to win the tournament," Nehra said.
"Every week the points table changes, such is the nature of the tournament. It's a matter of winning one or two games and we will be very close.
"You need to get the basics right. We need to win close games. We had two close games out of four so far. Our first game was a turning pitch and we got all out for 70. If we had scored 100 it could have been a close game," he added.
Sent into bat on Tuesday, RCB made 158 for 4 on a difficult wicket, a target which the hosts chased the target down with one ball to spare, losing just three wickets in the process.
RCB was also undone by fielding and dropped a number of catches, including that of Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith. Nehra admitted that the dropped catches cost them dearly.
"Since the last two games, we have been dropping a lot of catches. In this format, if you drop 2-3 catches, that makes a big difference," he said.
"When the game was close, in Chahal's bowling we dropped a catch. Virat Kohli dropped a catch and in the end, Moeen Ali also dropped a catch. But still, it became a close game. If you don't drop the catches, things would have been different."
Talking about RCB's batting effort, Nehra said the team was 10-15 runs short of a winning score.
"This wicket was not a 200-run wicket. But Kohli and de Villiers got out together. The start we got and in between those 2-3 overs in the middle. You also have to give credit to Shreyas Gopal, he bowled well. Despite all these, we reached a total of 160," he said.
"We were 10-15 runs short but to sum it up we didn't bat well. While bowling also, if you take your catches because the margin of error is less and the line between win or loss is thin. You need to be on top of your game."
Nehra also admitted that RCB didn't play to potential in the four matches so far. "For now, we are not playing to our potential and we will have to play better whether it's batting or bowling," he said.
Updated Date:
Apr 03, 2019 12:01:23 IST
