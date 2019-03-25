The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Jaipur on Monday evening witnessed commotion amongst the players during the second innings, the cause of which was a unique mode of dismissal that involved England batsman Jos Buttler.

Buttler was backing up at the non-striker's end, a bit too much for KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's liking, before the latter decided to whip the bails off at the non-striker's end with the batsman outside his crease — a controversial act known as 'Mankading' that has over the years generated a lot of debate.

Ashwin's gesture was met with a flurry of angry words and glares from Buttler — who was dismissed for 69 in the process — and the two international stars were soon involved in an angry discussion at the centre, with the on-field umpires going upstairs for confirmation before declaring Buttler out. Ashwin managed to break a dangerous-looking partnership in the process, with Australian batsman Steve Smith walking out to the centre in his first IPL appearance in two years.

KXIP went on to win the match by 14 runs, and collect their first points of the season.

"It's a terrible, terrible gesture," thundered Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden, who was on-air at the time of the dismissal, in response.

Hayden's compatriot Dean Jones, however, explained the law pertaining to 'Mankading' on Twitter. "Lesson.. batsmen watch the bowlers release the ball!," wrote the former Australia cricketer

Law 41.16 a batsmen at non strikers end should not leave his ground UNTIL the bowler has released the ball! SO OUT! Lesson.. batsmen watch the bowlers release the ball! #easy #SelectDugout — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

Let us now take a look at how folks on Twitter, including a few former cricketers, reacted to the latest instance of a 'Mankad':

"Terrible sportsmanship!"

The Mankad is so so wrong. Terrible sportsmanship IMO #IPL #RRvKXIP — Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) March 25, 2019

"Completely out of order!"

If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

Some questioned whether Buttler had been duly warned or not

Ashwin playing within the rules but there is something called the spirit of the game? Did he warn Butler even once before Mankading him? First real debate of this @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 25, 2019

Then there were those who defended Ash

Anyone who finds Ashwin wrong needs to study cricket laws. — Fake Mitch Johnson (@NotMitchJohnson) March 25, 2019

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here