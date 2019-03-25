First Cricket
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: War of words after Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler; 'Terrible Sportsmanship' cry Twitterati

The IPL clash between RR and KXIP on Monday witnessed a commotion amongst the players during the second innings, the cause of which was a unique mode dismissal that involved England batsman Jos Buttler.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 25, 2019 23:19:21 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Jaipur on Monday evening witnessed commotion amongst the players during the second innings, the cause of which was a unique mode of dismissal that involved England batsman Jos Buttler.

Buttler was backing up at the non-striker's end, a bit too much for KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's liking, before the latter decided to whip the bails off at the non-striker's end with the batsman outside his crease — a controversial act known as 'Mankading' that has over the years generated a lot of debate.

Ashwin's gesture was met with a flurry of angry words and glares from Buttler — who was dismissed for 69 in the process — and the two international stars were soon involved in an angry discussion at the centre, with the on-field umpires going upstairs for confirmation before declaring Buttler out. Ashwin managed to break a dangerous-looking partnership in the process, with Australian batsman Steve Smith walking out to the centre in his first IPL appearance in two years.

KXIP went on to win the match by 14 runs, and collect their first points of the season.

"It's a terrible, terrible gesture," thundered Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden, who was on-air at the time of the dismissal, in response.

Hayden's compatriot Dean Jones, however, explained the law pertaining to 'Mankading' on Twitter. "Lesson.. batsmen watch the bowlers release the ball!," wrote the former Australia cricketer

Let us now take a look at how folks on Twitter, including a few former cricketers, reacted to the latest instance of a 'Mankad':

"Terrible sportsmanship!"

"Completely out of order!"

Some questioned whether Buttler had been duly warned or not  

Then there were those who defended Ash

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 23:47:43 IST

