First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 4 Mar 25, 2019
RAJ Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin says he has no regrets over Mankading Jos Buttler, says batsmen must be wary of it

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has no regrets in Mankading a set Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, saying these sort of moments are game-changers and a batsman "need to be wary of it" before leaving the crease early.

Press Trust of India, Mar 26, 2019 08:29:19 IST

Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has no regrets in 'Mankading' a set Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, saying these sort of moments are game-changers and a batsman "need to be wary of it" before leaving the crease early.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler exchanges words with Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match in Jaipur. AFP

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler exchanges words with Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match in Jaipur. AFP

Ashwin sparked off a big controversy on Monday when he mankaded Buttler, the first to be dismissed in such a manner in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin committed the act when he mankaded Buttler in controversial circumstances in the 13th over with the batsman going strong at 69 off 43 balls. The dismissal is sure to raise fresh debate over the spirit of the game as the off-spinner didn't give the Englishman a prior warning.

But Ashwin said he was completely within his rights to execute such a dismissal, which completely turned the match in Kings XI's favour.

"No real argument on that and it was pretty instinctive. I didn't even load and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments and batsmen need to be wary of it," Ashwin said after Kings XI beat Rajasthan by 14 runs.

The Kings XI skipper lauded his bowlers for bringing the team back into the contest.

"We all know that after six overs it is going to slow down. Credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations, pretty happy that it came out," he said.

"Sam (Curran) had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes. We do have a few options amongst us, but if we can have good five overs, there is nothing like it."

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane refused to comment on the controversial dismissal and left it on the match referee to take a call on the issue.

"We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportively," he said when asked about the dismissal.

Rahane too praised the opposition bowlers for restricting Rajasthan, especially after a superb start to the chase.

"I thought we were batting really well. We started off well at the top and then got another good partnership. Later on we needed 39 off 4 overs and we thought that could have been done easily," he said.

"But Kings XI bowled really well in the last three overs. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard."

Man-of-the-match Chris Gayle, who hit 79 off 47 balls, was happy with his form.

"This is a big ground to be honest. I have been in a good form, so it was good to start on a winning note. Sarfaraz (Khan) got some runs today, which was really good.

"One thing we discussed before the tournament was to win this IPL for the Universe Boss (referring to himself) and the youngsters have got my backing," he signed off.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 08:29:53 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 RR, Jos Buttler, Mankading, Rajasthan Royals

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all