IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler doesn't make him bad person, Rahul Dravid weighs in on controversy

'I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin’s character because he did that (ran out Buttler) is totally wrong. He has every right to his view,' said Rahul Dravid

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 27, 2019 16:49:43 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' (run out works perfectly) of Jos Buttler during a Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) drew a lot of attention. The KXIP captain received criticism from several quarters with some former cricketers bringing the aspect of 'Spirit of the Game' in spotlight while others questioned R Ashwin's integrity.

Former India captain and one of the legends of the game Rahul Dravid also responded to the issue, saying Ashwin's character should not be questioned because of the Mankading dismissal.

File image of Rahul Dravid. AFP

“I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin’s character because he did that (ran out Buttler) is totally wrong. He has every right to his view. You might not agree with it, but it was well within his rights to do it and that does not make him a bad person. Like I said, I would rather he had warned first, but if he chose not to do it, then that's his interpretation and you can't have issue with that,” Dravid was quoted by The Times of India.

The raging debate over the dismissal forced the Marlyborne Cricket Club (MCC) – the arbiter of the laws of the game – to release a statement on the issue.

Dravid added that Ashwin didn't cheat anybody and he's not a bad person. The incident was not a judgement on his character, but it is his reading of the law.

Dravid, who also coaches the Under-19 and the India 'A' teams said, "When I coach teams, I suggest and I use the word suggest, to players that if they feel someone is trying to get undue advantage, then please warn him and if he continues to do that, you can maybe do that (Mankading). But then people don’t have to agree with me. There is nothing in the laws that say you have to warn."

Ashwin had earlier explained his side of the view suggesting running Buttler out was an instinctively decision and he didn't regret it.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 16:49:43 IST

