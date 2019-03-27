IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler doesn't make him bad person, Rahul Dravid weighs in on controversy
'I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin’s character because he did that (ran out Buttler) is totally wrong. He has every right to his view,' said Rahul Dravid
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war
-
Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow belt' soon become 'buffalo country'?
-
Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Theresa May faces resignation pressure
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters downplay local issues, say problems can be solved later
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
-
गोवा: MGP के दो MLA बीजेपी में हुए शामिल, डिप्टी सीएम की मंत्रिमंडल से छुट्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' (run out works perfectly) of Jos Buttler during a Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) drew a lot of attention. The KXIP captain received criticism from several quarters with some former cricketers bringing the aspect of 'Spirit of the Game' in spotlight while others questioned R Ashwin's integrity.
Former India captain and one of the legends of the game Rahul Dravid also responded to the issue, saying Ashwin's character should not be questioned because of the Mankading dismissal.
File image of Rahul Dravid. AFP
“I think some of the reactions were overblown. Questioning Ashwin’s character because he did that (ran out Buttler) is totally wrong. He has every right to his view. You might not agree with it, but it was well within his rights to do it and that does not make him a bad person. Like I said, I would rather he had warned first, but if he chose not to do it, then that's his interpretation and you can't have issue with that,” Dravid was quoted by The Times of India.
The raging debate over the dismissal forced the Marlyborne Cricket Club (MCC) – the arbiter of the laws of the game – to release a statement on the issue.
Dravid added that Ashwin didn't cheat anybody and he's not a bad person. The incident was not a judgement on his character, but it is his reading of the law.
Dravid, who also coaches the Under-19 and the India 'A' teams said, "When I coach teams, I suggest and I use the word suggest, to players that if they feel someone is trying to get undue advantage, then please warn him and if he continues to do that, you can maybe do that (Mankading). But then people don’t have to agree with me. There is nothing in the laws that say you have to warn."
Ashwin had earlier explained his side of the view suggesting running Buttler out was an instinctively decision and he didn't regret it.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 16:49:43 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin says he has no regrets over Mankading Jos Buttler, says batsmen must be wary of it
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin's craft and captaincy stood out against Royals amidst 'Mankad' Storm
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin sparks 'Mankad' controversy as Kings XI script sensational comeback to beat Royals