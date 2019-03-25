IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Match Preview: Focus on Australia's Steve Smith as Rajasthan look to start campaign with win against Punjab
Australian batsman Steve Smith will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019; pre-poll trends updates: Congress unveils minimum income support scheme, Rahul Gandhi says 25 cr poor to get Rs 72,000 annually
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
Jet Airways crisis: SBI forgets it is neither debt-ridden airline's promoter nor nation’s conscience keeper
-
Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Mueller offers no answer on whether US president obstructed justice
-
Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a romantic song with Akshay Kumar more than the film
-
Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand's Tehri dam want to swim out of oblivion
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
-
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने AAP से गठबंधन का किया विरोध, अब राहुल को लेना है अंतिम फैसला
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Jaipur: Australian batsman Steve Smith will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday.
File image of Steve Smith. Image Courtesy: Twitter @rajasthanroyals
Smith was handed a one-year ban along with his then deputy David Warner exactly a year ago for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Smith was last seen in action in a couple of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches late last year before an elbow injury ruled him out of the tournament. The ban was limited to state and international fixtures only and not domestic or club cricket.
The IPL will be the actual start of his long road to redemption and Smith would be looking to make the most of it ahead of the World Cup, starting May 30 in England.
Smith, though, is yet to recover fully from his elbow injury and may take a little time to get into the groove.
With Smith in their ranks, the Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage.
British all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are assets to the team but they will not be available after 25 April as per England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) diktat because of the World Cup, and Rajasthan would be keen to win enough matches by then.
Stokes will once again be the key in both batting and bowling departments, while the Kings would be expecting their all-rounder Sam Curran to be on the top of his game on Monday.
Their bowling too have reasonable depth with speedster Jaidev Unadkat eyeing a slot in Indian team for the World Cup. Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi and few others give variety and options to Royals for different conditions
Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on their openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start and if swashbuckling West Indian opener happens to be in his elements, the Kings XI may be able to draw the first blood.
Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format. With Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab's bowling looks pretty strong.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Lokesh Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.
The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on Hotstar.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 11:13:20 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals preview: Questions linger over Ajinkya Rahane's place in team's power-packed middle order
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 team stats preview: CSK's impressive win percentage, RCB's love for gigantic totals and more