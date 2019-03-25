First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul describes Chris Gayle as 'naughtiest, most mischievous player in dressing room'

Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul Sunday said his team-mate and West Indian swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle was a mischievous player in the dressing room, besides being one of the best players in the T20 format.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2019 16:59:58 IST

Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul Sunday said his team-mate and West Indian swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle was a mischievous player in the dressing room, besides being one of the best players in the T20 format.

Rahul, who has been the opening partner of Gayle, said the West Indian's energy seems to be increasing even as he grows older.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have opened the innings for both RCB and KXIP, and are expected to continue in the role in IPL 2019 for the Kings XI. Sportzpics

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have opened the innings for both RCB and KXIP. Sportzpics

"Gayle is the best T20 batsman the game has ever had. But he is always up to a mischief and tries to pull my legs. He does not seem like a senior player in the dressing room but in fact he is the naughtiest and most mischievous player in a dressing room," Rahul said ahead of their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

"I have played with Gayle for quite a while, we had an opportunity to bat together for a few years in RCB and he considered me as a 21-year boy. I have learnt a lot from him. I love his company," he added.

The India opener said just like last year, Gayle has come with a lot of energy this time also.

"Each year as he grows older, his energy is getting more and more exciting for us. I am looking for more and more partnerships together," said Rahul.

Talking about himself, Rahul said he does not set personal goals and he was not thinking about the upcoming World Cup but focusing on IPL.

"I just want to focus on IPL and try and win as many matches for my team. I don't set personal goals," he said.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane said his team was happy to see Australian batsman Steve Smith come back for the IPL.

"It is nice to have him back but he was always a part of Royals family. We will focus on our own positives but know that Kings XI Punjab is a good side. Chris Gayle is still a dangerous player and we will not take them lightly," Rahane said.

Coach Paddy Upton said cricket has significantly advanced in all departments except for the mental side of the game.

"Cricket has always been very much a mental game. In the past 10 years, we have seen a lot of advancements made in terms of fitness, bowling strategies, batsmen are playing shots that were not played before, players are a lot fitter, we are seeing most incredible catches being taken at the boundary," he said.

"All department of the game have undergone significant changes but probably the one department that has not advanced as others is the mental side of the game. It is the most difficult to measure, the most difficult to train. I think that this is one of the next significant frontiers we need to go and address. We would try and make strong the mental side of Royals cricketers.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 16:59:58 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 RR, KL Rahul, Sports, Steve Smith, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all