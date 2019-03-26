IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ben Stokes says he will not 'Mankad' Virat Kohli in World Cup if situation arises
Ashwin, who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab, ran out Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, DC vs CSK Match at Delhi: Shreyas Iyer wins toss; opts to bat against unchanged Chennai
-
After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet Airways; where is airline headed without him in charge?
-
AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fire up native voters against Congress
-
Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces Pakistan police to act against perpetrators
-
Stray cattle menace Part 2: Uttar Pradesh farmers driven to despair by harassment from cow vigilantes, extortion from police
-
Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked, from Blindspot to Zima Blue
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sensitive, critical method is vital
-
Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with changing coaches, Asian hockey being at all-time low and more
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
-
कांग्रेस की चुनौती: मोदी बताएं कि वह ‘न्याय’ योजना के पक्षधर हैं या विरोधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Shane Warne asked if all those backing Ravichandran Ashwin would be fine with Ben Stokes 'Mankading' Virat Kohli. The Englishman tried to put the matter to rest, saying he wouldn't even attempt such a move.
Ashwin, who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab, ran out Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday.
The act has left the cricket world divided on the 'spirit of the game'. While some former cricketers like Dean Jones found nothing wrong, some others questioned the Indian's move.
Warne, the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals, was the most vocal in his criticism of Ashwin, calling his act disgraceful. And addressing those who saw nothing wrong in what Ashwin did, Warne asked if they would hold the same view if the batsman at the receiving end was Kohli and the bowler Stokes.
"...If Ben Stokes did what Ashwin did to @imVkohli it would be ok ?" he tweeted.
Stokes, who incidentally plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, responded to the query. "Hopefully I'm playing in the World Cup final and if @imVkohli is batting when I'm bowling I would never ever ever ever ever ever.....just clarifying to the mentions I've received #hallabol," he tweeted.
Buttler's dismissal was the first case of 'Mankading' in the 12 editions of IPL.
While Ashwin was well within his rights as per ICC's rule 41.16, according to which even a warning to the batsman is not necessary, the incident has ended up creating a storm.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019 19:16:42 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin should be lauded for having the guts to do something unpopular, but right
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin was well within rules to run Jos Buttler out, but MCC's new law on 'Mankading' needs a rethink
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: From Ravichandran Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler to Sarfaraz Khan's Dilscoop, best moments from the tie