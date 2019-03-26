IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: BCCI won't 'lecture Ravichandran Ashwin on sportsman spirit', says board's official
Ashwin has defended himself stating that what he did was well within the rules of the game. But Royals Brand Ambassador Shane Warne and coach Paddy Upton have lashed out at the tweaker, questioning his integrity.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi may have promised an universal basic income, but here's why no country has adopted it yet
-
After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet Airways; where is airline headed without him incharge?
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats where 'topmost' leaders of rival outfits contest
-
Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks and balances on US presidents loosening
-
Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwama victims would be edifying for country
-
Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Padukone rises above conformist notions of beauty
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sensitive, critical method is vital
-
Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with changing coaches, Asian hockey being at all-time low and more
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
-
कांग्रेस की चुनौती: मोदी बताएं कि वह ‘न्याय’ योजना के पक्षधर हैं या विरोधी
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Indian cricket board will not be "lecturing Ravichandran Ashwin on sportsman spirit" despite the furore that has been kicked up by his act of 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in an IPL game, a senior BCCI official said Tuesday.
The seasoned off-spinner, who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab, ran out the Rajasthan Royals opener, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday. The act has left the cricket world divided on the 'spirit of the game'.
Ashwin has defended himself stating that what he did was well within the rules of the game. But Royals Brand Ambassador Shane Warne and coach Paddy Upton have lashed out at the tweaker, questioning his integrity.
However, the Indian cricket board said there is no need for it to step in.
Do you think Mankading is against the Spirit of the Game? Or is it just a way for bowlers to stop non-strikers gaining an unfair advantage? Have your say in our poll:
"There is no question of lecturing Ashwin on spirit of the game. He did what is permissible within the rules of the game. The umpires and match referees are there to ensure that players compete as per laws of the game," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"So, the BCCI is not getting involved. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, let's not forget he is Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador and not a neutral observer," he added.
IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla's tweet that it was decided in presence of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli that players won't be 'Mankaded' was before the international rules were changed, claimed a former league Governing Council member.
"I am well aware about the meeting Shukla ji is referring to. It was before the new rules came into the effect where bowlers need not warn the batsmen before Mankading. In that meeting, it was decided that bowlers would at least warn the batsmen," the former GC member said.
Asked if Dhoni would have done it, the official said: "MS would have never done it but does that make Ashwin wrong? He is someone who is very thorough with rules and regulations and will always exploit the loopholes. There is nothing that can be done.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019 17:08:46 IST
Also See
IPL 2019 Teams and players list: From MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, full squads for 12th edition of event
IPL 2019, CSK Vs RCB Match Preview: It's MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' vs Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers in opener
BCCI set to contribute Rs 20 crore for welfare of armed forces