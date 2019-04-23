First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant draws praises from Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly after unbeaten 78 against Rajasthan

Rishabh Pant has attracted the attention of two legends at once -- Ricky Ponting calling him a cricketer "on a different planet" and Sourav Ganguly summing up his ultra-aggressive batting with a "wow".

Press Trust of India, Apr 23, 2019 17:58:33 IST

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant has attracted the attention of two legends at once — Ricky Ponting calling him a cricketer "on a different planet" and Sourav Ganguly summing up his ultra-aggressive batting with a "wow".

Rishabh Pant celebrates after guiding Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant celebrates after guiding Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Sportzpics

Days after being left out of India's World Cup squad at the expense of Dinesh Karthik, Pant made a statement by guiding Delhi Capitals to a win over Rajasthan Royals with a 36-ball 78 Monday night.

Mesmerised by the young keeper-batsman's range of strokes, former India captain and Delhi Capitals advisor Ganguly ran into the field and lifted Pant. Then, Ganguly tweeted, "Rishabh pant @RishabPant777@ParthJindal11 u deserve this .. u r wow."

Pant was in rampaging form as he smashed six boundaries and four sixes to help his team chase down a target of 192 with four balls to spare, the win has pushed DC to the top of the IPL standings.

Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ponting was unshakeable in his belief that India erred in not picking him for the World Cup.

"I know how disappointed he was to miss out on the World Cup. In my opinion as well, I think India made the wrong choice there. I think he would have been absolutely devastating in English conditions through those middle over against spinners," Ponting said while speaking to the official broadcasters.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain added, "Would have loved to see what he could have done in the World Cup. As I said at the time he was left out, he's got the potential to play three or four more World Cups if he keeps himself fit and healthy."

After the dismissal of senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer, Pant played one of his most responsible innings in the ongoing IPL.

Ponting said, "Someone as explosive as Rishabh likes a bit more pace on the ball. And we saw that tonight. Once he gets those sort of wickets he's lethal. He got a wicket like that in Mumbai and he hit 70-odd off 20-odd balls.

"Rishabh himself, he is on a different planet. He is an ultra-talented guy. He is a real competitor and a winner. He loves these conditions. Some really good signs there going forward in the tournament."

Team mentor Ganguly also lavished rich praise on Pant, saying talented players like him should not be asked to change their game.

"Players like Rishabh Pant are genuine match winners. You don't want to tell them to change much. They might fail in four or five matches but on their day they can single-handedly win you matches, that is why they are important," Ganguly said during a post-match chat.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 18:07:50 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup, ICC World Cup 2019, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all