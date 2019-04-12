First Cricket
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Match Report: MS Dhoni loses cool in dramatic final over as Chennai clinch last-ball victory at Jaipur

Bespectacled Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes into the stands off the final delivery to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four wicket victory in an IPL game which saw a very public outburst from winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 00:29:04 IST

Jaipur: Bespectacled Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes into the stands off the final delivery to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling four wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game which saw a very public outburst from winning captain MS Dhoni.

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152-run target before Santner's six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

CSK MS Dhoni storms to the ground in the final over after a confusion over a no-ball between the two umpires. Sportzpics

CSK MS Dhoni storms to the ground in the final over after a confusion over a no-ball between the two umpires. Sportzpics

Dhoni on his part scored 58 off 43 and added 95 with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth wicket. However Stokes got him with a yorker and a clear waist high no-ball to Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm.

This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and literally blast Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him and sent him back, before Santner finished it off in style, spoiling a brilliant outing from Jofra Archer (1/19 in 4 overs).

Earlier, Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a perfect out-swinger that squared up Shane Watson (0), while Suresh Raina (4) was beaten by a direct throw.

Faf du Plessis (7) soon followed the suit as Rahul Tripathi took a well judged catch at the deep midwicket boundary off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling to reduce CSK to 15 for 3.

Kedar Jadhav (1) didn't last long, as an air-borne Ben Stokes pulled off an incredible catch at backward point off Archer's bowling.

At 24 for 4, Dhoni walked in and with two young spinners in Shreyas Gopal and Riyan Parag (0/24 in 3 overs) bowling in tandem, he launched into the duo hitting them for a six each as Rayudu kept on rotating the strike, hitting the odd boundaries in between. Their 50-run stand for the fifth wicket came in 42 balls as Dhoni deposited Gopal into the stands for his third six. Rayudu also did his bit lofting Stokes for a six.

Earlier, CSK produced yet another disciplined bowling effort to restrict RR to a modest 151 for seven in 20 overs.

Save Jos Buttler (23 off 10 balls) at the top of the order, none of other Royals batsmen looked the part as CSK skipper Dhoni's immaculate reading of the track once again helped the defending champions.

Left-arm spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (2/20 in 4 overs) and Santner (1/25 in 4 overs) checked the run-flow as Royals batsmen were always playing a catch-up game.

Even Imran Tahir (0/28 in 4 overs), who went for a few more runs compared to the other two spinners, ended with decent enough figures.

Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14 off 11) failed once again with seamer Deepak Chahar (2/33 in 4 overs) trapping him leg-before.

Buttler belted Shardul Thakur (2/44 in 4 overs) for a few boundaries before he mistiming one which was easily caught by Rayudu.

Once Buttler was gone, Royals lost the momentum as wickets fell at regular imtervals. Steve Smith (15 off 22 balls) struggled once again as he slog swept Jadeja towards deep midwicket only to find Rayudu. Samson also top edged a sweep, which was caught by substitute fielder Dhruv Shorey.

Rahul Tripathi's struggles in the middle-order continued while Stokes' 28 off 26 balls wasn't good enough.

It was Gopal, who struck a few meaty blows en route his 19 off 7 balls to take the target past 150 despite the home team playing as many as 42 dot balls.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 00:46:49 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


