Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: 'Hindi film promo, world class tournament', Twitter reacts after Chennai win controversy-hit clash

The CSK vs RR game saw an thrilling end, Chennai Super Kings won the last-over game by 4 wickets. Here are best reactions from Twitter on the game.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 12, 2019 00:52:00 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a cliffhanger on Thursday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets. The match went to the last over as Chennai required 18 off the last six balls. Ben Stokes was handed over the ball by Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane and what ensued was probably the most exciting and longest over of the tournament so far. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six off the first ball and fell on the ground. On the other end, Stokes too fell in his follow through. Both the batter and bowler watched the ball sail over the long-on ropes.

Next delivery was a no-ball and the left-handed batsman took a single off it, bringing Dhoni on strike. Dhoni could not do much on the free hit and took two runs. On the third ball, Stokes bowled a perfect yorker, sending back Dhoni for a 43-ball 58. Controversy erupted in the fourth ball of the over as the umpire at bowler's end called it a no-ball despite the square leg umpire having not indicating anything to him. Dhoni got furious and walked out to the middle angrily and had a word with the umpires. After some debate, it was decided that it wasn't a no-ball. On the last ball of the over, four was needed when Stokes again bowled a wide and then Mitchell Santner sent the ball away for a maximum to win the humdinger.

A lot happened in that last over and the Twitterati were buzzing with a lot of opinions after the thrill of the last over. Here are some reactions.

Was Dhoni right to walk out to the field?

More comments on the Dhoni incident

Super Hit!

Fans expected better questions to Dhoni

What a match!

