Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a cliffhanger on Thursday against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets. The match went to the last over as Chennai required 18 off the last six balls. Ben Stokes was handed over the ball by Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane and what ensued was probably the most exciting and longest over of the tournament so far. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six off the first ball and fell on the ground. On the other end, Stokes too fell in his follow through. Both the batter and bowler watched the ball sail over the long-on ropes.

Next delivery was a no-ball and the left-handed batsman took a single off it, bringing Dhoni on strike. Dhoni could not do much on the free hit and took two runs. On the third ball, Stokes bowled a perfect yorker, sending back Dhoni for a 43-ball 58. Controversy erupted in the fourth ball of the over as the umpire at bowler's end called it a no-ball despite the square leg umpire having not indicating anything to him. Dhoni got furious and walked out to the middle angrily and had a word with the umpires. After some debate, it was decided that it wasn't a no-ball. On the last ball of the over, four was needed when Stokes again bowled a wide and then Mitchell Santner sent the ball away for a maximum to win the humdinger.

A lot happened in that last over and the Twitterati were buzzing with a lot of opinions after the thrill of the last over. Here are some reactions.

Was Dhoni right to walk out to the field?

Unedifying to see @msdhoni lose his cool the way he did in the last over, storming on to the field to demand a no-ball. Even if right in his assessment of the delivery, wrong to be so demonstrative IMO — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 11, 2019

More comments on the Dhoni incident

This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

Super Hit!

That last over was like an old Hindi film promo. It has action, drama, adventure.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

Fans expected better questions to Dhoni

Murali Karthik doesn't pose a single question to @msdhoni on his outburst on umpire Ulhas Gandhe?? Who in @BCCI is taking a note?? Is anyone taking a note at all?? #IPL2019 #CSKvsRR — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) April 11, 2019

What a match!

This is a pedigree, world class one of a kind tournament, When a seasoned thorough bred foreign professional Crumbles under pressure , you know it’s #IPL #IPL2019 #RRvsCSK — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 11, 2019