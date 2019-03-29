First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Mar 30, 2019
KXIP vs MI
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Robin Uthappa feels rank turners doesn't serve purpose of T20; says 'it's a batsman's game'

Kolkata Kight Riders' Robin Uthappa said the T20 format is such that it's better if runs are scored freely.

Press Trust of India, Mar 29, 2019 19:18:31 IST

New Delhi: Slow wickets are fine but rank turners, like the one in the opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League in Chennai, should not be laid for Twenty20 cricket, says Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa.

The opening game of the 12th edition of the IPL was a low-scoring affair with Royal Challengers Bangalore managing just 70 runs and Chennai Super Kings huffed and puffed before overhauling the target.

Robin Uthappa with his KKR teammates. Twitter @KKRiders

Robin Uthappa with his KKR teammates. Twitter @KKRiders

Asked if, as a cricketer, he is fine with slow wickets, Uthappa said the format is such that it's better if runs are scored freely.

"It's not conducive for viewership, T20 cricket is made for entertainment. It's competitive but you have to have a wider perspective of what's happening as well. You want it to be evenly balanced. Slow wicket is fine but rank turners, like Chennai are not conducive for T20 cricket, doesn't serve the purpose," said Uthappa ahead of KKR's clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

"Hopefully, the wickets are conducive for Twenty20 cricket. It's batsman's game. It's what it is. People come out there to watch batsmen hit sixes and bowlers defy that on good wickets. T20 and cricket in general is moving in that direction," added Uthappa.

The track at Feroze Shah Kotla here is also usually low and slow but it is even slower, according to Chris Morris, who is likely to play his first game for Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

"The biggest difference is that it's a bit of slower and the ball is stopping a bit more. In the past wickets were good, on occasion they were quick," said Morris.

Delhi Capitals had lost their first home match and they would want to avoid same result while KKR, who are now playing a few away games, want to keep the winning momentum going.

"The away wins are extremely important in this tournament. Delhi is a strong team at home. The wicket looks different. It's not a regular Kotla wicket," Uthappa said.

Both Uthappa and Morris said that West Indies batsman Andre Russell creates huge impact on the game.

Russell has come out with explosive knocks in the previous two KKR games.

"He (Russell) knows what impact he creates. He understands what role he plays in making it from 180 to 215. Since he led at Caribbean Premier League, so there is a sense of responsibility as well," Uthappa said.

Morris added: "He is an absolute genius. It's going to be case of 'he misses and I hit'. He is dangerous.

"I might look calm and collected but my brains are working overtime. You got to trust your training. I practised my yorkers and bouncers, slower balls. Hopefully he (Russell) makes some mistakes."

A lot of focus is on players' workload management this season but Morris is hardly bothered.

"You are here to play cricket. I train when I have to and rest when I have to. I am not going to subdue my training, if someone tells me," the South African signed off.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 19:18:31 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Cricket, DC Vs KKR, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KKR, Robin Uthappa, t20 Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all