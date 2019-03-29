IPL 2019: Robin Uthappa feels rank turners doesn't serve purpose of T20; says 'it's a batsman's game'
Kolkata Kight Riders' Robin Uthappa said the T20 format is such that it's better if runs are scored freely.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Hyderabad Vs RAJ Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RR Match at Hyderabad: Rajasthan opt to bat; Williamson returns for Sunrisers
-
Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency, EC to use ballot paper instead of EVMs
-
Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's Saubhagya scheme is yet to reach them
-
Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did episode 1 have all the answers?
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiece as India thrash minnows Poland 10-0
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Slow wickets are fine but rank turners, like the one in the opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League in Chennai, should not be laid for Twenty20 cricket, says Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa.
The opening game of the 12th edition of the IPL was a low-scoring affair with Royal Challengers Bangalore managing just 70 runs and Chennai Super Kings huffed and puffed before overhauling the target.
Robin Uthappa with his KKR teammates. Twitter @KKRiders
Asked if, as a cricketer, he is fine with slow wickets, Uthappa said the format is such that it's better if runs are scored freely.
"It's not conducive for viewership, T20 cricket is made for entertainment. It's competitive but you have to have a wider perspective of what's happening as well. You want it to be evenly balanced. Slow wicket is fine but rank turners, like Chennai are not conducive for T20 cricket, doesn't serve the purpose," said Uthappa ahead of KKR's clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
"Hopefully, the wickets are conducive for Twenty20 cricket. It's batsman's game. It's what it is. People come out there to watch batsmen hit sixes and bowlers defy that on good wickets. T20 and cricket in general is moving in that direction," added Uthappa.
The track at Feroze Shah Kotla here is also usually low and slow but it is even slower, according to Chris Morris, who is likely to play his first game for Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
"The biggest difference is that it's a bit of slower and the ball is stopping a bit more. In the past wickets were good, on occasion they were quick," said Morris.
Delhi Capitals had lost their first home match and they would want to avoid same result while KKR, who are now playing a few away games, want to keep the winning momentum going.
"The away wins are extremely important in this tournament. Delhi is a strong team at home. The wicket looks different. It's not a regular Kotla wicket," Uthappa said.
Both Uthappa and Morris said that West Indies batsman Andre Russell creates huge impact on the game.
Russell has come out with explosive knocks in the previous two KKR games.
"He (Russell) knows what impact he creates. He understands what role he plays in making it from 180 to 215. Since he led at Caribbean Premier League, so there is a sense of responsibility as well," Uthappa said.
Morris added: "He is an absolute genius. It's going to be case of 'he misses and I hit'. He is dangerous.
"I might look calm and collected but my brains are working overtime. You got to trust your training. I practised my yorkers and bouncers, slower balls. Hopefully he (Russell) makes some mistakes."
A lot of focus is on players' workload management this season but Morris is hardly bothered.
"You are here to play cricket. I train when I have to and rest when I have to. I am not going to subdue my training, if someone tells me," the South African signed off.
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 19:18:31 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada backs Delhi Capitals to become powerhouse in future, says he's excited to see this season's progress
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confident with depth in his squad, says team can achieve 'special things' this season
IPL 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all matches, IPL 12 fixtures, venue, match timings, upcoming matches