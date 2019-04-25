First Cricket
IPL 2019: RCB's Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament due to shoulder inflammation

Dale Steyn, who had recently joined RCB as an replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, was forced to sit out of the match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday after he picked up a niggle.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 15:36:23 IST

Bengaluru: After a brief two-match stint, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Dale Steyn was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League owing to an inflammation in his shoulder.

The veteran South African fast bowler, who had recently joined RCB as an replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, was forced to sit out of the match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday after he picked up a niggle.

Dale Steyn of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings during match 39 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the 21st April 2019 Photo by: Ron Gaunt /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Dale Steyn played just two games for Royal Challengers Bangalore before he injured his shoulder. Sportzpics

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said in a statement.

The injury-prone pacer had returned to the IPL after a gap of two years and straightaway contributed to team's winning cause by picking up four wickets in two games – against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," RCB Chairman said.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on 30 May in UK, Steyn may not be willing to aggravate his injury.

The shoulder injury that the 35-year-old had suffered in Perth against Australia in 2016 kept him out of action for two years.

Steyn went unsold in the 2018 and 2019 auctions. He had last played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 15:36:23 IST

