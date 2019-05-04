First Cricket
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers apologise to fans for topsy-turvy performances

Virat Kohli's RCB are placed at the bottom of the eight-team standings with only nine points following eight defeats and four victories.

Press Trust of India, May 04, 2019 20:21:58 IST

Bengaluru: Closing in on one of their worst IPL seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting mainstays Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on Saturday apologised for their "up and down performances", and thanked the fans for their support.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers apologised to the RCB fans for their disappointing show. Sportzpics

"RCB fans, thank you so much for the support throughout the season, you guys are incredible. Virat will agree to the fact that the last game with the rain, it was only a 5-over game but one of the most memorable games in my life and it wasn't even the result. Thanks to you guys.

"Sorry about the up and down performances, we are hoping to finish on a high. Please keep supporting us, it keeps us going. Hoping something special is coming in the last game and next season," AB de Villiers said in the message to their fans for supporting them throughout a forgettable campaign.

"One game left for the season, it's been disappointing for us and for all of you but as we do every year, we are going to come out and do everything next season to turn it around.

"This has to be a special message for you all because even after three hours of a game being washed out, you still sit in the stadium and give us the loudest cheer when we walk out to bat. It's special and it's always going to be special in our hearts and minds. Thank you for being the best fans that you are," Kohli said in the video.

RCB had a torrid time this season, losing their opening six matches. And despite an improvement in their results in the last seven games, RCB failed to reach the playoffs.

The two stars promised to turn things around and go for glory once again next season.

