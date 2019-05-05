First Cricket
IPL | Match 54 May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 53 May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
PAK in ENG May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
IPL May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Gurkeerat Singh Mann says he was determined to make opportunity count

Having not played in the IPL last year, RCB batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann was determined to score a match-winning knock for his team and is glad that he could do so against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Press Trust of India, May 05, 2019 14:41:09 IST

Bengaluru: Having not played in the IPL last year, RCB batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann was determined to score a match-winning knock for his team and is glad that he could do so against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gurkeerat Singh of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Gurkeerat Singh of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Mann, playing only his third game of the season, smashed 65 off 48 balls while batting alongside Shimron Hetmyer to fire RCB to a four-wicket win over Sunrisers in there last game of the season.

"I think it is not pressure, it is about the opportunity. This year I played in the IPL after almost two years and I just wanted to deliver for my team and I did it," Mann told reporters at the post-match press conference here on Saturday.

He also said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to build an innings as he came out to bat in third over when RCB were reeling at 20 for three, chasing 176.

"Whenever you go into bat, you have to prove yourself and do well for the team. Fortunately for me, I had many overs left, so I could build my innings. Usually what happens to the middle over batsmen is you don't get balls and you just have to hit out in the last three or four overs."

Asked how he and Hetmyer approached the chase after a poor start, Mann said his job was to anchor the innings and let the West Indian go after the bowlers.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers opener Martin Guptill said Kane Williamson, whose unbeaten 70 saw Hyderabad post a challenging 175 for seven, played very well.

"Last over he got rewards for his hard-fought innings," said Guptill.

Williamson hammered 20 runs off 28 balls scored in the last over by walloping two sixes and as many boundaries off Umesh Yadav.

Guptill praised the partnership between Hetmyer and Mann, saying it took the game away from Sunrisers.

On lead spinner Rashid Khan's performance this year, Guptill said, "It is cricket, these things happens from time to time. However, he has bowled well for us, though he did not get as many wickets as he wanted to."

Khan took 15 wickets in 14 games, averaging 24.13 with an economy rate of 6.46.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 14:41:09 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

