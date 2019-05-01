First Cricket
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal takes hat-trick in five-overs-a-side match at Bengaluru

Shreayas Gopal brought Royals right back into the game in the following over by removing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers off successive balls before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

Press Trust of India, May 01, 2019 00:40:00 IST

Bengaluru: Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a memorable hat-trick, helping Rajasthan Royals limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to 62 for seven in a five overs a side shootout of the IPL here on Tuesday.

Royals had won the toss and opted to field but rain returned to delay the start of the game by three hours and thirty minutes.

Shreyas Gopal celebrates after taking a hat-trick. Sportzpics



The game finally began after a long delay, courtesy a commendable effort from the ground staff which readied the ground following multiple spells of heavy rain.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7) was on fire from ball one, depositing pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six. The loyal fans of the hosts, who stayed back for hours in the hope of a game, managed to get their money's worth with Kohli smashing Aaron for another six before AB de Villiers (10 off 4) got into the act as the first over went for 23 runs.

However, Gopal brought Royals right back into the game in the following over by removing Kohli and de Villiers off successive balls before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

With the following batsmen going for the big hits from the word go, RCB did manage to cross the 50-run mark.

Royals pacer Oshane Thomas too made instant impact by taking two wickets in one over.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 00:40:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL 2019 RR, Rajasthan Royals, RCB, RCB Vs RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR, Shreyas Gopal

