Rain played spoilsport at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals shared a point each in a five-over game. An abandoned game meant that RCB officially became the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2019. Rajasthan Royals still can make it to the Playoffs but have they their task cut out.

Take a look at some of the jey moments from the match:

Virat Kohli gives the crowd something to cheer about

After a three-and-a-half-hour rain delay at the Chinnaswamy, the Super Sopper and efficient drainage system at the ground allowed for a five-over contest. Put in to bat by Rajasthan Royals before the lengthy break, Kohli was itching to come out to bat and showed his frustration at the delay by playing some audacious strokes.

The first ball of the innings was a length ball outside his off-stump from Varun Aaron and the RCB skipper threw his bat at it to clear the long-off boundary for six. Aaron corrected his length next ball and landed a short of a length delivery on a fifth stump line. Kohli once again wasn't letting it go and slashed hard at it. Though he didn't find the middle of the bat, the ball raced over third man for another maximum. He hit another six and a four in a terrific 25-run cameo at the top of the order.

Varun Aaron's expensive opening over

With the rain having just subsided and the ball skidding off the surface, bowling was never going to be easy. Varun Aaron, who was having a decent tournament with the ball since his comeback, had a nightmarish opening over at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was once his home ground.

Aaron's first two deliveries were dispatched for sixes by Kohli and he soon passed the baton onto AB de Villiers at the other end. An edge by de Villiers gave RCB another boundary off the fourth ball.

After a lengthy discussion ahead of the final ball, the fielders were moved to deep fine-leg and third man to induce the belief that a pacy short ball was coming. Aaron then looked to bluff de Villiers with a full ball but the RCB batsman was ready for him and hit the ball over mid-on for four.

23 runs came off the first over from Aaron, the third most expensive opening over in IPL history, and gave RCB great momentum after the extended rain break.

Shreyas Gopal takes a hat-trick

Shreyas Gopal has a tremendous record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had figures of 3/12, 4/16 and 2/22 in his previous three outings against Royal Challengers and made his fourth match against the side a memorable one. Gopal sent back Kohli, de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off successive deliveries to record the 19th hat-trick in the history of the IPL.

This was the fourth hat-trick by a Rajasthan Royals bowler after Ajit Chandila, Shane Watson and Pravin Tambe. No other team has more hat-tricks in the league although Kings XI Punjab also have four.

After a 23-run opening over, Gopal conceded a six and a four first up against Kohli but returned strong by removing the RCB skipper and two others off consecutive deliveries. He became the first bowler to dismiss Kohli and de Villiers twice each in the same season and now has a brilliant record against the two modern day greats in this format.

Gopal vs Kohli – 24 runs, 12 balls, 3 dismissals

Gopal vs de Villiers – 21 runs, 28 balls, 4 dismissals

Klaasen's momentum sucking knock and Thomas' brilliant final over

With Kohli's 7-ball 25 giving RCB early momentum and a five-over game demanding batsmen to go after the bowling no matter what, RCB were expected to double the score they had at the end of three overs. At 45/3, anything around 75 to 80 would have served them well but an out-of-form Heinrich Klaasen pegged them back with a disastrous innings.

Klaasen faced seven balls in the match, the joint-most by a RCB player, but made just six runs off it. The South African wasn't able to middle the ball and played out four singles in the seven balls he faced, which included a free hit as well.

After a nine-run fourth over from Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas was called upon to end things well for Rajasthan Royals and the West Indian did a brilliant job. Despite starting the over with a no-ball, Thomas came back well to restrict the free hit to a single and removed Klaasen and Negi in an eight-run final over. Just 17 runs came off the last two overs as RCB had to settle for 62 after a great start to the innings.

Kohli's tactical error that nearly cost RCB

Having made 62 batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a strong start with the ball to stay on top. With Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes gone, the Royals had considerably less firepower but started with aplomb after some questionable decisions from the RCB captain.

Sanju Samson hit 10 off the first over from Umesh Yadav before Liam Livingstone hit a four and a six off the first two balls of Navdeep Saini's 12-run second over. Kulwant Khejroliya, in his first game for RCB this year, then leaked 18 with Samson slamming two sixes and a four as Rajasthan made 40 in the first three overs.

What was bizarre was that Kohli did not turn to his spinners after the first two overs despite the pace contingent leaking runs. The RCB seamers were all a bit one-dimensional in their thinking and runs leaked in plenty. When Yuzvendra Chahal came into attack, he struck off his second delivery to send back Samson. Luckily for RCB, the mess up did not cost them as rain intervened yet again to stop the game, this time for good.

