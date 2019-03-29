IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal says he felt like Stuart Broad when Yuvraj Singh smashed three successive sixes off his bowling
Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he felt like Stuart Broad when Mumbai Indians' veteran swashbuckler Yuvraj Singh smashed three sixes in one of his overs.
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he felt like Stuart Broad when Mumbai Indians' veteran swashbuckler Yuvraj Singh smashed three sixes in one of his overs.
Yuvraj Singh of Mumbai Indians hits a six during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Yuvraj struck Chahal for consecutive sixes in the 14th over of the match which Mumbai won by six runs on Thursday night.
"When he (Yuvraj) hit three sixes, I felt like Stuart Broad," Chahal said referring to the six consecutive maximums in the 2007 T20 World Cup that Yuvraj had hit off Englishman Broad.
However, Chahal managed to get Yuvraj off the fourth delivery of his over, caught by Mohammad Siraj in the deep after he had scored a quick-fire 23 off 12 balls.
"You know he is a legend batsman and I backed myself. I had to bowl a bit up, might be a chance to get him out because it is a smaller ground. So that time, I thought of bowling my best delivery and he got sixes. That you cannot help and hence I bowled a wider googly," he told reporters in post-match session.
On September 19, 2007, in a World T20 match in Durban, Yuvraj had scripted a carnage by walloping six sixes off Broad in an over during a 16-ball 58.
Speaking about the wicket, Chahal said since it was good for batting, he varied his pace, especially for the big-hitting Kieron Pollard.
"The wicket was not turning. It was good for batting. So, the plan was to vary my pace, like bowling slower ones and sometimes sliders too," he said.
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 12:47:06 IST
