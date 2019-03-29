IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli critical of umpiring standards during match, says umpires should keep their eyes open
Virat Kohli came down heavily on ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi after the final delivery of the match bowled by Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Priyanka Gandhi hints she may contest from Varanasi: Surprise an important weapon in armoury of Congress in-charge of East UP
-
BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most NEDA partners decide to contest on their own
-
Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, injures 70; at least six killed while trying to jump to safety
-
Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-intentioned but lazily executed
-
Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal as successive govts fail to address issue
-
Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile takeover bid, says Chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan
-
Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; Ashleigh Barty enters final
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: An angry Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli came down heavily on ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi after the final delivery of the match bowled by Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team.
Virat Kohli came down heavily on umpires after the final delivery of the match turned out to be a 'no-ball'. AFP
More importantly, winning captain Rohit Sharma was also critical of umpiring standard during the match.
"We are playing at the IPL level. It's not club level, the umpires should have their eyes open. That was a big no-ball," a livid Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Incidentally, Ravi is the only Indian umpire in ICC's Elite Panel for a number of years now as none of the others have been good enough to be elevated.
Needing seven to win and six to take it to Super Over, Malinga's full toss yielded only one run but the big screen replay showed that the bowler had overstepped and a free hit should have been awarded.
Had it been a free-hit, AB de Villiers batting on 70 would have faced with five needed to win.
"We should have done a better job with the ball after they were seven down. The last few overs were brutal for us. Bit of a mistake from me to take Bumrah on at that time. Bumrah makes a hell of a difference in any team," the RCB skipper praised his India teammate.
Winning captain Rohit also voiced his concerns about umpiring.
"Honestly, I just go to know after crossing the rope that it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes aren't good for the game. The over before that Bumrah bowled, a ball which wasn't a wide but it was called," Rohit referred to a decision given by other umpire C Nandan.
"Anything over 180 you can fight with. It wasn't a safe score but we had the bowlers to get the job done. Even though Virat and AB had a partnership going, we didn't panic. I thought we stuck to our plans, it was a great effort by the bowlers. Should have got 200 with the bat on this pitch.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 08:28:10 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: From Lasith Malinga's unnoticed no-ball to Yuvraj Singh dropping AB de Villiers' catch, key moments from match
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RCB vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli needs to get his team composition right before it's too late