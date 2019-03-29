First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Mar 28, 2019
BLR Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
IPL Mar 30, 2019
KXIP vs MI
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Mar 30, 2019
DC vs KKR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: League official rejects report of Virat Kohli clashing with match referee after umpiring howler

The IPL official added that an upset RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a word with errant umpire S Ravi, whose failure to sight a no ball by Lasith Malinga proved costly for the home team during its six run loss to the Mumbai Indians in Thursday's encounter.

Press Trust of India, Mar 29, 2019 20:08:08 IST

New Delhi: BCCI match referee Manu Nayyar has not submitted any adverse report against umpires Sundaram Ravi and C Nandan for their howlers during the IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, an official said Friday.

An upset RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a word with errant umpire S Ravi, whose failure to sight a no ball by Lasith Malinga proved costly for the home team during its six run loss to the Mumbai Indians in Thursday's IPL encounter.

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

It has been learnt that umpire Ravi had a word with the RCB skipper before leaving the premises and he did express his regret.

"Nayyar's report is also not very critical," an IPL official privy to the discussion told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Virat was upset and told Ravi that this no ball cost them dearly. Ravi expressed his regret and admitted that he didn't take the right decision at that moment," he added.

The official said that Nayyar's report is not critical as the errors are purely human, under pressure circumstances. He also rubbished unsubstantiated reports that Kohli had barged into Nayyar's room to express his anger against Ravi.

"The reports of Kohli barging in match referee's room and all that published in a website is a figment of imagination. Nothing of that sort happened," the official said.

"Once Virat said what he had to during presentation ceremony, why does he even need to go to Nayyar? He made it clear what he felt about umpiring," he added referring to Kohli's post-match comment that the umpires should have kept their eyes open.

Ravi couldn't spot a no ball bowled by Malinga off the last delivery with RCB needing six runs to take the game to Super Over. As a result, the home team was denied a free-hit which could have changed the complexion of the match.

Kohli vented his anger at the post match presentation ceremony where he said that umpires should be aware that this is not a "club level game" and "should have been more sharp.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 20:47:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RCB, Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians, RCB Vs MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore, S Ravi, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all