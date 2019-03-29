In an edge of the seat thriller at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mumbai Indians just about squeezed in a six-run victory to register their first win of the season. Having made 187 batting first, Mumbai lost their grip on the game as AB de Villiers, dropped by Yuvraj Singh off the first ball he faced, went on a rampage. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga combined to keep the South African quiet in the final two overs and give Mumbai a close win.

Here's a look at some of the key moments from the game:

Quinton de Kock's flawed reverse sweep attempts after reprieve

If there was one ground where de Kock could have made his start count, it was at the Chinnaswamy. He was also familiar with the ground having spent a season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The South African also appeared to be in pretty good touch when he bludgeoned Umesh Yadav towards mid-on with elegance. Soon enough, he was launching Mohammad Siraj over long-on and it seemed as though RCB were in for a de Kock special.

Then came the moment the hosts should have grabbed. De Kock flicked Navdeep Saini through mid-wicket where Colin de Grandhomme timed his jump properly but shelled a fairly easy catch with the ball going for a boundary. The reprieve should have helped de Kock concentrate further but instead he was persistent with his attempt to reverse sweep Yuzvendra Chahal in the leggie's first over and inside edged onto his stumps for 23.

Vintage Yuvraj threatened to rekindle Durban night before dropping AB de Villiers' catch

When Yuvraj Singh was bought for his base price by the Mumbai Indians, several critics frowned. The veteran southpaw had been completely out of touch last season with the Kings XI Punjab and the odds of a team purchasing him in the auctions seemed negligible. Yet Mumbai banked on Yuvraj and immediately started off with him. His spectacular half-century in the season opener was overshadowed by a Rishabh Pant special but Yuvraj had made his point.

At Chinnaswamy, a ground he knows pretty well having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuvraj dug into Yuzvendra Chahal. He began the 14th over with a pull for six off a half-tracker from the leggie. The half-volley next ball was murdered down the ground for a six and the next one was chastised over long-on.

With three sixes off the first three balls of the over, memories of that Durban night where he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over came flooding back. But in his attempt to clear long-off next ball, Yuvraj was caught in the deep.

His heroics in the first innings nearly got overshadowed when he shelled a catch offered by AB de Villiers. Yuvraj at first slip reacted late to the edge and de Villiers survived to nearly punish Mumbai Indians big. He made 70 in 41 balls and nearly carried RCB over the line before Malinga and Bumrah pulled back things. Yuvraj's huge miss could well have cost Mumbai the game.

Navdeep Saini pulls off a screamer

Krunal Pandya was at the crease for less than one over but it turned out to be an eventful stay. The first ball he faced, Krunal drove Yuzvendra Chahal straight back at him but the leg-spinner spilled the catch and leaked a run. Kieron Pollard was dismissed off the last ball of the over and the other Pandya brother walked in to join Krunal.

Off the second ball of the next over, there was a mix-up between the brothers but the throw went to the wrong end and Krunal survived yet again. Two balls later, he hooked Umesh Yadav's short ball and it seemed headed for six until the tall Saini timed his jump superbly and held onto a stunner with his boots just about inside the ropes.

Pandya's finishing touch

At 157/7 after 18 overs, it appeared as though the Royal Challengers Bangalore had restricted Mumbai Indians to a fairly low total at the ground. But they had a gun finisher in Hardik Pandya to counter in the final two overs. Pandya unfurled a superb array of strokes in those final two overs and took Mumbai to 187 with 30 runs coming off the last two overs.

Over 18.1 - Saini to Hardik - FOUR! A full toss and Hardik lifts it over the bowler's head for four with utter disdain.

Over 18.3 - Saini to Hardik - SIX! A half-tracker at pace and Hardik shuffles around before smoking it over the mid-wicket ropes for a maximum.

Over 18.4 - Saini to Hardik - BEAMER! Saini is shaken by now and dishes out a beamer which Hardik Pandya instinctively pulls. Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali converge and collide and drops the catch although it wouldn't have been a wicket either way. The free hit next ball, though, results in only a single.

Over 19.3 - Siraj to Hardik - SIX! A length ball at the stumps and the Mumbai all-rounder stands his ground and thumps it down the ground for six.

Over 19.5 - Siraj to Hardik - SIX! Misses his yorker again and Pandya unleashes his full power with this sensational hit that goes out of the stadium over the roof top. He flaunts his muscles after smacking the ball into the orbit.

The no-ball that went unnoticed

With Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in the death overs, Mumbai Indians were in the game till the end despite AB de Villiers going berserk. Off last over from Malinga, RCB needed 17 to win with Shivam Dube and de Villiers at the crease. The sensational Dube slammed a six off the first ball to make the equation more gettable but the Sri Lankan seamer made a roaring comeback with some superb yorkers.

With eight needed in two balls and de Villiers on strike, Malinga sent down another excellent yorker to only leak a single. Off the final ball, with Dube on strike, RCB needed seven to win and six to tie. Malinga sent down an unplayable loopy full ball which Dube could only place for a single. MI rejoiced the close shave but replays revealed that Malinga had overstepped off the final delivery. The umpire hadn't spotted the no-ball and the costly error left RCB and their captain red-faced.

