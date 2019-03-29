IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli needs to get his team composition right before it's too late
True, these are early days and the players might still get a hang of things. But unless RCB get their act together rather quickly, theirs would be a lost cause.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Mar 30th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi in Meerut sets tone for BJP's poll narrative, juxtaposes BJP's successes against Congress' 'failure'
-
BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most NEDA partners decide to contest on their own
-
Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, injures 70; at least six killed while trying to jump to safety
-
Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-intentioned but lazily executed
-
Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal as successive govts fail to address issue
-
Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile takeover bid, says Chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan
-
Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; Ashleigh Barty enters final
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, political intrigue and book-to-screen adaptations
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
If the IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was overshadowed by Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankading’ Jos Buttler, the needle match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), two bottom rung teams aspiring for greater success, was marred by umpire S Ravi not spotting and calling a no-ball off the last ball of the match.
Virat Kohli walks back during after getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics
The match hung in a balance, with RCB requiring six runs off the last ball to tie the game. Had the no-ball been called, RCB would have got an extra run and a free-hit. They could have still been in the match, rather than losing it by six runs.
A livid RCB skipper Virat Kohli blasted the umpires after play.
“This is an IPL game, not some club cricket. That was a ridiculous call off the last ball. The umpires should have been alert, kept their eyes open. It was a no-ball by an inch. This is a game of margins. The umpire should have been more sharp and more careful,” he lashed out.
The winning captain Rohit Sharma was just as scathing: “I got to know of it after stepping out of the ground. These kind of mistakes aren't good for the game.”
Later, speaking to the media, he said that players are pulled up for all sorts of minor mistakes but umpires get away with much worse.
“I’m not one to keep quiet. If I see something wrong I will speak up. It does not matter that we won. That is a separate issue. We need better supervision. Earlier the umpire called a delivery wide when it was not.”
The contentious delivery that upset Kohli and the RCB team was bowled by the experienced Lasith Malinga, but with the dangerous AB de Villiers off strike. Shivam Dube could only slam the ball to long on and the batsmen crossed each other but did not bother to complete the run believing that it was a useless exercise anyway. Television replays showed that final delivery was a big no-ball. How it escaped the umpire’s notice especially when they are supposed to be alert to just this issue in such close finishes is a mystery.
Perhaps RCB would still not have won. But like Rohit said, that should not have mattered. The players, fans, public, IPL tournament, all still deserved to see flawless supervision of the game.
Be that as it may, one thing clear as daylight at this point of time is that RCB have to reconsider their decision to pack the playing eleven with Indian bowlers and off-set it with four foreign batsmen.
On Thursday, but for the dependable De Villiers (70 n.o, 41b, 4x4, 6x6), the rest of the foreign component struggled to come to terms with the relatively sluggish M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch.
Actually, De Villiers too struggled to find his footing early. In fact he enjoyed a life at the start when Yuvraj Singh at slip dropped a fairly simple edge off leg spinner Mayank Markande. He was also rapped on the pads on a couple of occasions and seemed all at sea.
But just when it looked like the slow nature of the pitch had defeated him, the old war horse adjusted to the conditions and played a knock that almost knocked the stuffing out of Mumbai.
Earlier, RCB seemed relieved to play on a pitch that looked far more T20 batsman-friendly than the Chennai pitch where their batting was routed for a meagre 70. Still, their home base did not have the usual belter of a pitch. Rather, it called on batsmen to exhibit good timing and the ability to constantly middle the ball to coax shots to the fence and beyond.
But barring De Villiers who played a peach of an innings and Kohli, there was precious little to be enthused about the batting. Batting all-rounders Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme were a bitter disappointment while the West Indian powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer looked like he still needed to sort out the vagaries of Indian pitches.
This ensured that the RCB ploy of trying to chase down any total with their array of big hitters came a cropper. The redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah, coming off a shoulder injury suffered in the last match was magnificent. But for his brilliant bowling (4-0-20-3) RCB would have probably chased down the total of 187 without rising too much of a sweat.
Mumbai Indians were also indebted to a cameo from Hardik Pandya (32 n.o; 14b, 2x4, 3x6) whose final overs slog was the difference between victory and defeat.
RCB’s Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj who otherwise had a decent match wilted under Pandya’s onslaught. Kohli at this stage needed the experience of Tim Southee. He also missed Nathan Coulter-Nile who won’t join the team until 1 April.
Still the overwhelming evidence after Thursday’s debacle is that RCB’s Indian pacers panic when put under the pump and their foreign batsmen are not all that hot in Indian conditions.
True, these are early days and the players might still get a hang of things. But unless RCB get their act together rather quickly, theirs would be a lost cause.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019 09:07:23 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RCB vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli critical of umpiring standards during match, says umpires should keep their eyes open