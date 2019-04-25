A merciless onslaught from AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis in the death took Royal Challengers Bangalore past the 200-run mark which proved to be enough against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday. As a result of their fourth win in the season, RCB climbed up from the bottom of the points table while Kings XI continue to languish just outside the top four.

Check out some of the best moments from the match:

Viljoen gives Kohli a life, Shami gets him again

Off the first ball he bowled in the match, Mohammad Shami angled a full ball into Virat Kohli's pads and invited him to go through mid-wicket. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper obliged but there was a fielder at mid-wicket in place just for his aerial shots through the region. Stationed at the position, Hardus Viljoen made a meal out of a straightforward chance and let Kohli off the hook.

The skipper celebrated with back-to-back boundaries off Shami but his joy did not last long with the Kings XI seamer generating extra pace and bounce off the surface from the first ball of his second over. Kohli went for a slash through the off-side but was hurried on the shot by Shami's pace and gifted a catch to cover to depart for 13. Shami had dismissed Kohli in the earlier match this season between these sides as well.

Parthiv Patel takes on Mohammad Shami

Parthiv Patel has been a silent hero for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign this season. On Wednesday, he got them off to a great start with some incredible strokes in the powerplay overs. He was particularly harsh on Shami. The wicket-keeper batsman enjoyed the extra pace on the ball and took on Shami with conviction.

Soon after Kohli was dropped, Parthiv flicked Shami through fine-leg for four. In the final over of the powerplay, the RCB opener went on a boundary hitting spree against the Kings XI seamer. When Shami landed fuller, Parthiv lifted the ball over mid-off with utter disdain and when he bowled a full toss, he nonchalantly slammed it past point for another boundary. Another four and a mighty six over mid-wicket meant Parthiv raced from 25 to 43 in one over.

Off the 11 balls he faced from Shami on Wednesday, Parthiv hit 28 runs including five fours and a six. He was dismissed two balls after the powerplay overs but the early blitzkrieg got RCB off to a great start.

When umpire Shamsuddin nearly took a souvenir

Bizarre scenes unfolded at Chinnaswamy on Wednesday after the strategic time-out at the end of the 14th over of the RCB innings. The ball went missing!

Ankit Rajpoot strolled in to bowl the 15th over and asked for the ball after reaching his mark but to his dismay, nobody had the ball. Not the fielders, not the umpires, not the batsmen. The ball had gone missing after the 14th over.

Murugan Ashwin, who bowled the 14th over, had given the ball to umpire Bruce Oxenford who had passed it on to his colleague, Chettithody Shamsuddin. But as Rajpoot asked for the ball after the break, nobody seemed to have a clue to its whereabouts.

The fourth umpire ran in with a box of balls to choose from but by then Shamsuddin had realised that he had put the ball, which Oxenford gave him, in his pocket.

RCB's outrageous finish

Despite de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis clobbering a few boundaries before the 18th over, the general feeling was that RCB were still a bit away from a competitive total on the Chinnaswamy surface. All of that changed in the last two overs as the duo went berserk against Shami and Viljoen.

De Villiers smashed Shami for a hat-trick of sixes with the last one ending up on the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. After smacking two slower balls into the stands, the RCB middle-order veteran hit a high full toss into the roof to take 21 runs from the over. De Villiers began the final over with another six and then too a single to put Stoinis on strike. The Australian then took on Viljoen and hit him for two fours and two sixes off the last four balls to take 27 runs from the over.

RCB made 48 runs in the final two overs with de Villiers moving from 57 to 82 and Stoinis from 26 to 46 in the madness.

Pooran's arrival and Stoinis’ almost-costly drop

Nicholas Pooran is known for his remarkable hitting prowess and while news of him being included in the West Indies World Cup team for the tournament next month hit headlines, he decided to put on an exhibition of his abilities in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab. From six off nine balls after a slow start, Pooran took on Washington Sundar for three sixes in an over and then hit two more off another off-spinner, Moeen Ali.

The West Indian appeared to be taking the game away from Royal Challengers Bangalore even though his partner, David Miller, was barely aiding him. On 44, Pooran skied Umesh Yadav to long-on where Stoinis looked to settle underneath the catch but eventually shelled it. Luckily for RCB, Pooran couldn't make his reprieve count and he holed out to de Villiers next over.

Kohli's animated send-off to Ashwin

Drama unfolded in the final over as Kohli had Ravichandran Ashwin caught in the deep off Umesh Yadav. The Kings XI skipper had just plundered a six over long-on off the first ball of the final over but on targeting the same area again, found Virat Kohli, who was patrolling the area.

Kohli calmly took the catch over his head on the edge of the rope and then went on to mock Ashwin's mankad attempt with gestures while spewing expletives. The RCB skipper appeared miffed at Ashwin, perhaps for his over the top celebrations after dismissing Kohli earlier in the match. The wild celebration and swear words did not go down well with Ashwin either and the Kings XI skipper threw his gloves to the dugout in disgust while walking back.

