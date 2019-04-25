First Cricket
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says losing six matches in a row really hurt the team

Losing half a dozen of matches in one go did hurt his team's pride and a fabulous turnaround could be attributed to players enjoying their game, said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 08:17:12 IST

Bengaluru: Losing half a dozen of matches in one go did hurt his team's pride and a fabulous turnaround could be attributed to players enjoying their game, said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli was declared Man of the Match for his 100 off 58 balls. Sportzpics

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

RCB has won four out of their last five games and there is an outside chance of their play-off qualification if they can win the remaining three games.

"The only focus was to play well as a team. Losing six in a row really hurt us. Literally no one in the team has been part of such a streak," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"Yeah, we've won four of the five. Could have been five out of five. We were just looking to enjoy the cricket and tonight was a great example of having fun. So we just refreshed, thought about just enjoying ourselves and the important thing now is not to take on any pressure. We know how we play. The world knows how we play," the skipper said.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 08:17:12 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

