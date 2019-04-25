First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin plays down animated send-off from Virat Kohli, says both captains react out of passion

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin played down the animated reaction from his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Virat Kohli after taking his catch near the boundary rope, saying both of them react out of passion.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 13:39:51 IST

Bengaluru: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin played down the animated reaction from his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Virat Kohli after taking his catch near the boundary rope, saying both of them react out of passion.

Ravichandran Ashwin of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

Ravichandran Ashwin of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

With 27 runs needed from the final over, Ashwin hit the first ball for a six, but on the very next delivery, he hit one straight to Kohli at long-on off Umesh Yadav's bowling. Kohli celebrated in his typical usual self, giving Ashwin a fiery send-off.

Ashwin, on his part, was also seen throwing his gloves in the dugout in anger.

"I just played with passion, so does he (Virat). That's it. As simple as that," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference here on Wednesday night after KXIP lost to RCB by 17 runs.

KXIP skipper said his team failed to come good during crunch situations.

"Three overs for 60 odd runs wasn't desirable, but we were in the chase all along and I thought we couldn't finish it off in crunch situation. That is what you back the senior players to do. Didn't quite turn out the way we wanted. That is exactly how that is gone for us the entire tournament.

"Whenever we played those crucial moments, we won, and whenever we haven't, we have lost it, because the games are really really tight for us," said Ashwin.

The 32-year-old said KXIP lost the plot in middle overs despite Nicholos Pooran and David Miller bringing them back into the game.

"When you chase down 200, you ideally like one of your batsmen to make 70-80. We were not in it. We were 105 in 10 overs or something like that. We lost momentum similar to what RCB did in middle overs, but I thought Nicholos Pooran played really well and he got us back into the game.

"I thought we were cruising at 4 overs 45 or 46 needed. From there on, it is quite disappointing that we could not finish the game on this ground."

Ashwin felt it was important to curtail AB de Villiers as he could make a lot of difference in end overs.

"I think (Marcus) Stoinis was 26 off 30 balls before the last over started. So I don't think that was quite the parameter. I think AB de Villiers is someone who definitely makes a difference in those end overs. It is very important we curtail him. Like I said our execution was all over the place towards the last two-three overs," he said.

India off-spinner said 30 runs in two overs was getable here at Chinnaswamy track, given the bowling attack of RCB, which had crumbled a lot in this season.

"I don't think it was really tilted. It was a balance like 2 overs 30 is still getable in this ground against the bowling attack we have seen that has crumbled before," he said.

Ashwin said had Miller connected one out of the park, KXIP would have won.

"If David (Miller) would have connected one out of the ground it was - like I said it was that close. Just that we could not close out the game. That is really been our downside of the year so far. Hopefully, we can correct it in the coming games," he said.

On winning three out of their remaining games now, Ashwin said it is important to take one game at a time.

"I think we have a couple of more players who get fit by the time we go to Hyderabad which will be a good boost for us. You can look at it as three out of three now, but it is very important to see that we have to win one at a time. The last two games are home games for us where we played reasonably well," he said.

"We have played some good cricket to actually end up only winning five games in the season. It is not quite pleasing that way, but going into the next three games, I am pretty confident that we can turn it around," he said.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis lavished praise on de Villiers for his match-winning knock by saying, "What a superstar. He showed it again how good he is."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 13:39:51 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 RCB, M Chinnaswamy, Nicholos Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all