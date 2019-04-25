First Cricket
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP Match Report: AB de Villiers carries Bangalore to third successive win, keeps playoff hopes alive

AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls took RCB to a healthy 202 for 4 and things could have gone awry with young Nicholas Pooran (46 off 28 balls) hitting five sixes at the rear before Saini sealed it in the 19th over

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 00:22:38 IST

Bengaluru: Navdeep Saini's fabulous penultimate over kept Royal Challengers Bangalore afloat as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs in an Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls took RCB to a healthy 202 for 4 and things could have gone awry with young Nicholas Pooran (46 off 28 balls) hitting five sixes at the rear before Saini sealed it in the 19th over. Kings XI Punjab finished at 185 for 7 as RCB are now on eight points with three games left.

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 42 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the 24th April 2019 Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

AB de Villiers belts one out of the ground. Sportzpics

Needing 30 off the last two, Saini (2/33), who is one of India's fastest bowlers produced a hostile over in which he removed the dangerous David Miller and Pooran but more importantly gave away only three runs.

Saini bowled fast and into the body of the batsmen, who couldn't really get going and his aggression became the defining factor in the end.

Defending 27 runs off the final over, Umesh Yadav (3/33) was better than the other night against CSK as he got a couple of wickets.

With four wins in the last five games, RCB will hope to win the remaining three and expect a few favourable result to make it to the play-offs as rank outsiders.

Kings XI Punjab started the chase in earnest as KL Rahul (42 off 27 balls) and Chris Gayle (23 off 10 balls) added 42 in less than four overs to set the ball rolling. Mayank Agarwal (35 off 21 balls) continued the flurry of fours during his 59-run stand with Rahul.

Rahul and Mayank were out in quick succession before Pooran and David Miller (24) took charge with some lusty hitting added 68 off 8 overs as it boiled down to 30 off the final two overs. However both Saini and Umesh did well to get another two points for the RCB.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' scintillating half century and a 121-run stand with Marcus Stoinis propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 202 for four after being put into bat.

Sent into bat, De Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 44 balls with three fours and seven sixes, while Stoinis hammered 46 off 34 balls with two fours and three sixes.

In the last two overs, both Stonis and De Villiers hamered 45 runs off Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen.

After reaching his 50 off 35 balls, De Villiers, smashed Shami for three sixes, plundering 18 runs in the penultimate over.

In the last over, both Stoinis and De Villiers hammered 27 runs off Viljoen, which helped the hosts to race past 200 runs mark.

Put into bat, opener Parthiv (43 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli gave a rollicking start getting 35 runs on board in 18 balls but RCB captain was dismissed by Shami after he was caught by Mandeep Singh at extra cover.

Parthiv then got into the act for RCB, hitting out of the park Shami for three boundaries and a six in sixth over, who conceded 18 runs in his third over.

The left-hander also was severe on Ankit Rajpoot, hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The wicket-keeper batsman did not last long as he was caught by Ravinchandran Ashwin off Murugan Ashwin, after he had smashed seven 4s and two sixes.

Looking good at 71 for 2 in 38 balls, RCB lost two quick wickets of Moeen Ali (4) and Akashdeep Nath (3), leaving RCB at the crossroads way 81 for 4.

De Villiers brought up the fifty runs partnership for fifth wicket with Stionis with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket off Murugan.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 00:35:37 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

