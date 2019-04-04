First Cricket
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers will bounce back, come hard at us, says Knight Riders spinner Piyush Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Piyush Chawla says the Royal Challengers Bangalore will certainly bounce back in the IPL because they have quality players in their ranks.

Press Trust of India, Apr 04, 2019 22:56:25 IST

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Piyush Chawla says the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will certainly bounce back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) because they have quality players in their ranks.

RCB is the only team to not have won a match this IPL, losing all four matches played so far.

File image of KKR leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Sportzpics

"We all know what type of game RCB has got and four games down doesn't mean that they are down and out. We know the quality of players they have, they are going to bounce back. They will come even more hard at us. We have to prepare in that way and play some good cricket to beat them," Chawla said ahead of match against RCB.

Chawla said KKR bowlers need to stick to basics against RCB skipper Virat Kohli and dangerous AB de Villiers.

"Plans are simple. We need to follow the basics. Virat, AB and even Parthiv (Patel) the way he batted in the last game, they all are quality batsmen. We need to make sure we don't give them easy things," he said.

Asked if it was a cause of worry for KKR conceding over 180 runs in all three matches so far, Chawla replied in a negative.

"Even if we had given away 180-odd against Kings XI, we also scored 200-odd runs. We could bowled better against Delhi Capitals. I don't think there is anything to worry about, but we would like to pull socks up," he said.

On Shreyas Gopal, Chawla said the Royals leggie bowled brilliantly.

