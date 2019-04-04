IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers will bounce back, come hard at us, says Knight Riders spinner Piyush Chawla
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Piyush Chawla says the Royal Challengers Bangalore will certainly bounce back in the IPL because they have quality players in their ranks.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs Hyderabad Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs MUM - Apr 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Match at Kotla: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS officers to battle it out for Bhubaneswar seat
-
In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with promises of mobile phones, freedom to step out
-
Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula is not altogether a bad idea
-
RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and the logic of keeping ‘neutral’ stance don’t add up
-
Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji-hyun leaves Kidambi Srikanth as sole remaining Indian
-
Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', criticises tariffs on US products
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — and left it vulnerable to external shocks
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Piyush Chawla says the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will certainly bounce back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) because they have quality players in their ranks.
RCB is the only team to not have won a match this IPL, losing all four matches played so far.
File image of KKR leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Sportzpics
"We all know what type of game RCB has got and four games down doesn't mean that they are down and out. We know the quality of players they have, they are going to bounce back. They will come even more hard at us. We have to prepare in that way and play some good cricket to beat them," Chawla said ahead of match against RCB.
Chawla said KKR bowlers need to stick to basics against RCB skipper Virat Kohli and dangerous AB de Villiers.
"Plans are simple. We need to follow the basics. Virat, AB and even Parthiv (Patel) the way he batted in the last game, they all are quality batsmen. We need to make sure we don't give them easy things," he said.
Asked if it was a cause of worry for KKR conceding over 180 runs in all three matches so far, Chawla replied in a negative.
"Even if we had given away 180-odd against Kings XI, we also scored 200-odd runs. We could bowled better against Delhi Capitals. I don't think there is anything to worry about, but we would like to pull socks up," he said.
On Shreyas Gopal, Chawla said the Royals leggie bowled brilliantly.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019 22:56:25 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Parthiv Patel admits RCB are under the pump but don't deserve to be in this position
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli takes a dig at Gautam Gambhir, says he would be 'sitting at home' if he thought 'like people from outside'
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw's masterclass against Knight Riders a sign of his coming of age