First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MUM Vs CHE
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye first win of season against Kolkata Knight Riders

On a losing streak in the last four matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2019 09:48:53 IST

Bengaluru: On a losing streak in the last four matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Friday.

On a losing streak in the last four matches, RCB are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win. Sportzpics

On a losing streak in the last four matches, RCB are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win. Sportzpics

RCB's performance this IPL has been disappointing, both with the bat and ball, and a dejected captain Virat Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations.

They lost their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side, who have won two matches out of three they have played so far.

Last time, the RCB beat KKR was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens and they have suffered defeats in their last three encounters against the Kolkata-based side at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting collapse is the biggest worrying factor for RCB and to made matters worse captain Kohli's form has not been up to the mark by his high standards. He has managed a below 20 average in four games. Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers are the only batsmen who have above 20 average.

In their first match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs after their top-order crumbled before the bowling of Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the RCB bowlers allowed SRH to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. RCB then collapsed to an embarrassing 35 for 6 in the eighth over, with Kohli and de Villiers contributing just four runs between them. In the end, they were skittled out for 113 to lose the match by a massive 118 runs.

Against Rajasthan Royals too, RCB top order failed, except Parthiv who scored a half century. The RCB think-tank would be hoping that their top order batsmen come out with flying colours on Friday against KKR.

Despite their struggling form, Kohli and de Villiers are nearing personal milestones. Kohli is 17 runs away from becoming the second Indian cricketer after Suresh Raina to complete 8,000 T20 runs and de Villiers 15 runs short of becoming the second highest T20 run-scorer for RCB. He has 3,406 runs under his belt.

The bowling department has also been disappointing. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, all the other RCB bowlers have not been among wickets and have conceded far too many runs in death overs.

Though KKR lost their last game by 3 runs in Super Over against Delhi Capitals, their confidence level is still high with their batsmen, including Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill, being in top form.

Russell has been in sensational form with his incredible power-hitting ability that helped KKR win two matches. Restricting him will be a challenge for Chahal and company.

Rana has been impressive as an opener and in the middle order too in the first two games. The performance of Gill will be watched keenly since he is tipped to be a future India star.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 09:48:53 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL RCB Vs KKR, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all