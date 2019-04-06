A brutal onslaught from Andre Russell turned nightmarish for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Kolkata Knight Riders gunned down a 200-plus total with five balls to spare. The home side lost their fifth straight game in the season as Russell got going in the death overs. They leaked 75 in the last four overs against a marauding Russell.

Take a look at some of the best moments from the game:

The tough AB de Villiers drop that almost proved costly

On 11 at run-a-ball, AB de Villiers hadn't yet gotten into his groove when he decided to take on Kuldeep Yadav. De Villiers had struggled to read Kuldeep in the first few balls and when he came back for his third, the South African had his mind set on taking the wrist-spinner on. He was befuddled by Kuldeep the first ball but managed to save himself with an awkward block.

Undeterred, de Villiers went for an ugly slog sweep next ball and mistimed the shot to mid-off. Lockie Ferguson rushed in from the deep and put in a dive but it went in vain. It was a tough catch for the Kiwi seamer but with de Villiers, you cannot afford to spill catches and it proved costly as slammed 63 in 32 balls with the last 52 runs coming off 21 balls after the dropped catch.

Tim Southee gets a rousing reception

There were hues and cries for Tim Southee's inclusion after Royal Challengers Bangalore were messing up with the ball in the previous matches. The New Zealand seamer was expected to shore up some of their Powerplay and death bowling concerns but was thrown to the deep end at Chinnaswamy against Chris Lynn and Andre Russell.

In the first over of the innings, Southee induced a top-edge off a bouncer from Chris Lynn but Navdeep Saini dropped the skier and also let it run away for a boundary. The over was even more eventful with a bumper going for five wide runs and then Lynn cracking two more fours in a 17-run over.

Southee's day turned for the worse when he was at the receiving end of a Russell carnage in the death overs. The Kiwi was taken for 29 in an over with the West Indian all-rounder slamming four sixes and a four in the penultimate over of the run-chase. Southee went for 61 in his quota of overs, the joint worst for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

When RCB spilled way too many

If Kolkata let AB de Villiers off the hook, Royal Challengers Bangalore gave Chris Lynn way too many lives. The Australian was initially put down by Navdeep Saini in the opening over of the run-chase. The RCB seamer shelled a catch and leaked a four too in the process to give Lynn an early reprieve.

His lucky day got luckier when Mohammad Siraj put down a sitter in the 11th over. Marcus Stoinis bowled a slower short ball outside off-stump and forced Lynn to reach out for it. He miscued the shot and it went to sweeper cover where Siraj let the chance go begging.

Virat Kohli, who had dropped Ajinkya Rahane in the previous game, then let go of a tough chance in the 17th over when Dinesh Karthik drove Saini to mid-off. Kohli made a swift dive to his left but couldn't hold onto the chance. It didn't cost them much, though, with Karthik being dismissed two balls later.

Mohammed Siraj's ridiculous beamers

Mohammed Siraj had a key stat going his way before the encounter. He had only ever bowled at Andre Russell once in the IPL and had dismissed the West Indian for a golden duck. This came in the 2018 edition of the league at the very same venue but the seamer was far off from replicating that on Friday.

He earned a first warning from the umpires when he bowled a beamer at Chris Lynn in the 9th over with the ball disappearing into the square leg stands. In the 18th over, Siraj was up against Russell and bowled two successive dots at him before another above-waist no-ball went for a maximum. With this being his second beamer of the innings, Siraj was forced off the attack and Stoinis completed the over, leaking 15 in four balls, including two sixes.

Two overs of Dre Russ mayhem

Andre Russell slammed his fourth successive 40-plus score in the season to play another match-winning hand for Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The West Indian now has five scores of 40 or more in successful run-chases for Kolkata Knight Riders but perhaps none of them was as mind blowing as his attack on RCB at the Chinnaswamy.

Walking in with the team needing 68 off 26 balls, Russell had only way to play – go all out against the bowlers.

“When you need 68 off 20-odd balls, it doesn't happen everyday. Need to put your body on the line. The nature of T20 is such that one over can change the momentum. That's why I never give up. A part of me was saying that the runs needed were too much but I wanted to fight and eventually, we won with five balls spare,” Russell said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Russell helped himself to a six off Siraj's beamer in the 18th over before hitting two more sixes in the over completed by Stoinis. Despite 23 runs coming from the over, KKR still needed 30 in two overs but Russell pocketed the game in the penultimate over bowled by Tim Southee.

Over 18.2 - Southee to Russell - SIX! A length ball is clobbered into the mid-wicket stands for a maximum.

Over 18.3 - Southee to Russell - SIX! A short and wide delivery, but Russell is least perturbed as he upper cuts this over third man for six.

Over 18.4 - Southee to Russell - SIX! Southee bowls a low full toss but it's bread and butter for Russell who gets underneath it and smokes it over wide long-on.

Over 18.5 - Southee to Russell - FOUR! Another short ball and Russell ramps it over the head of the keeper for a boundary.

Over 18.6 - Southee to Russell - SIX! Another one in Russell's arc by Southee and the ball disappears over long-off as scores become level.

The power-hitting from Russell gave Kolkata their third win of the season and they sit pretty at second in the points table.

