IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Andre Russell described 'scariest in world cricket' on Twitter after whirlwind knock against Royal Challengers

Andre Russell was showered with praise on Twitter after smashing an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to guide KKR to a five-wicket win over RCB in Bengaluru.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 06, 2019 00:58:37 IST

Is there any such thing as a safe total against a side that has Andre Russell in their ranks?

Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 48 off 13 balls to guide KKR home against RCB. Sportzpics

Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 48 off 13 balls to guide KKR home against RCB. Sportzpics

That's a question bowlers participating in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be asking themselves after watching the West Indian all-rounder guide the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the latter's den on Friday.

Much like his onslaught against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that saw KKR get their campaign to a winning start on 24 March, Russell took charge of the chase when victory seemed impossible for Dinesh Karthik's men. With KKR needing 53 to win off the last three overs, RCB would've felt closer to the finish line than they have so far in the tournament. The only thing standing between them and victory was Russell, who is known to get into the fifth gear from the word 'go'.

What followed was a rain of boundaries (seven sixes and a four) over the next two overs, as Russell just went berserk against the likes of Mohammed Siraj/Marcus Stoinis (the former taken out of the attack midway in the 18th over after bowling a second beamer) and Tim Southee. By the time the last ball of the penultimate over was bowled, the scores were level, and Shubhman Gill collected the winning single off the first ball of the final over.

All of this on a day when Virat Kohli (84) and AB de Villiers (63) were at their entertaining best, and gave the RCB fans a reason to smile. Their knocks, and RCB's 200-plus total, however, couldn't save the team from a fifth consecutive loss.

Let's now take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to Russell's innings:

Pretty sure bowlers will agree with this statement

  In a league of his own at the moment

 

Redefining what is considered attainable

  Just ridiculous!

 

A contender for Bengal Ratna?

  The only way opposing teams can stop Dre Russ in IPL 2019..

 

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 01:05:45 IST

