First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 20 Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 19 Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
IPL Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli says Royal Challengers 'can't give excuses everyday' as they suffer sixth straight loss

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore made 149 for eight but could not defend the total with Delhi Capitals winning by four wickets.

Press Trust of India, Apr 07, 2019 21:15:22 IST

Bengaluru: Helplessness was palpable when Virat Kohli spoke after his side's sixth straight defeat this IPL season as he defended his atypical slow knock against Delhi Capitals, on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made 149 for eight but could not defend the total with Delhi Capitals winning by four wickets.

Virat Kohli's RCB have failed to win a single game in IPL 2019 so far. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli's RCB have failed to win a single game in IPL 2019 so far. Sportzpics

"We thought 160 would be competitive, but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, so I wanted to take the game deep. Even 150, had we held on to our chances, would've been difficult for them. We need to grab those chances, can't give excuses every day," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," he said in dejection.

Kohli, who took 33 balls for his 41 runs after largely going a-run-a-ball, said he had no option to play in that fashion.

"The wicket was tough. When AB got out, I had to anchor the innings. Stoinis was good, Akshdeep was good too. When one senior batsman gets out, it's important for the other senior to anchor. I wasn't happy getting out at the stage, could've made 25-30 more for the team if I was still there till the end, but felt 160 was a good score."

Talking about poor fielding of his side which has now dropped 15 catch chances, Kohli hinted pressure is playing in players' mind.

"When the mind is cluttered, you wouldn't be able to focus on the chances that come your way. When you have clarity, you can take your chances better. Shreyas made 65, he was dropped on eight. You never know, could've come into the game that time."

Looking forward, Kohli said his side needs to needs relax and accept whatever comes "in front of us".

"There's nothing more you can tell the team. We've asked the boys to take responsibility. It hasn't happened so far, and that's the reality. Need to play expressive cricket. Personally, not trying to control anything. After a while, it's about the skill. We want to enjoy as a team, otherwise we won't be able to play any good cricket," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 21:15:22 IST

Tags : IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 RCB, Marcus Stoinis, RCB Vs DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
3
Kolkata
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Punjab
 5 3 2 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all