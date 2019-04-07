First Cricket
IPL | Match 21 Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 20 Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Shreyas Iyer says he is not worried about Delhi's batting collapses; demands improvement from team

Chasing 150 to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi on Sunday were going strong 145-3 before they lost three wickets for just two runs before Axar Patel sealed the win with a boundary.

Press Trust of India, Apr 07, 2019 22:44:55 IST

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said he is not worried about the recent batting collapses of his team but stressed on the need to work on certain areas ahead of their next IPL match.

Delhi Capitals had suffered a collapse against Kings XI Punjab, losing seven wickets for eight runs to eventually lose the match by 14 runs. In the next game at home, Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets after they could only manage 129-8.

File image of Shreyas Iyer. AFP

Chasing 150 to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi on Sunday were going strong 145-3 before they lost three wickets for just two runs before Axar Patel sealed the win with a boundary.

Asked if it was a concern, Iyer said: "The collapse isn't worrying, but we need to think further moving on. We will think about such areas we can work on."

"I'm really positive the boys will come back positively. Big satisfaction when you win a game. I'm doing alright as a captain, want to maintain it."

The Mumbaikar anchored the Delhi chase with a 50-ball 67 and he said it was difficult to score runs on that wicket.

"Tough pitch to bat on, wanted to play positively. I bank a lot on my cut-shots, and I need to wait for those balls to play them. Wanted to maneuver the ball, and keep the singles," he said.

"I think they were 10-15 runs less on this wicket, it was two-paced, and very happy how Rabada bowled in the last two overs. Really good for the team."

Delhi will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 22:45:12 IST

