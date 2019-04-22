First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: Will never question MS Dhoni's final-over calculations, says Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni's refusal to take three singles in the penultimate over with big-hitting Dwayne Bravo at the other end raised a few eyebrows but CSK coach Stephen Fleming says he will never question his skipper's game-plan at the death.

Press Trust of India, Apr 22, 2019 12:55:59 IST

Bengaluru: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's refusal to take three singles in the penultimate over with big-hitting Dwayne Bravo at the other end raised a few eyebrows but Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says he will "never question" his skipper's game-plan at the death.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming speaks at a press conference. Sportzpics

CSK coach Stephen Fleming speaks at a press conference. Sportzpics

With 36 runs needed in the last two overs, Dhoni refused three singles in the 19th over bowled by Navdeep Saini getting just 10 off it including a six off a no-ball.

In the last over, 26 runs were needed and Dhoni nearly pulled it off with a 24 off the first first five balls before Parthiv Patel ran Shardul Thakur out to win the match for RCB by one run.

"He is so calculative that I would never question the last part of an innings with MS Dhoni. Yes, Bravo's got power but if MS has a feeling that he's going to win it this way, I'm going to back him every time," Fleming said at the media conference.

"He's done this so many times and look, tonight he got us so close to the game so I'll never question that," he added.

When asked why Dhoni refused those singles, Fleming said the veteran always believes in calculating the difference between runs and balls to check how many sixes he needs to hit.

"I think the reason was Dhoni felt he was best equipped to hit those sixes. The way he calculates the last few overs based on his power.

"He would have looked at it saying 'I need four-five sixes' to win the game. And as it panned out, it was pretty close," said Fleming.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 12:55:59 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 RCB, MS Dhoni, Navdeep Saini, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Stephen Fleming

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all