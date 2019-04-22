Bangalore: MS Dhoni did what he does best, give opposition a massive scare, said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli after his team beat CSK by one run in an IPL humdinger on Sunday.
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings congratulating each other after the match. Sportzpics
"A whole lot of emotions," said Kohli when asked about what he was going through after yet another last-ball thriller.
"We were outstanding with the ball until the 19th over mark. On the last ball, that (run-out) was the last thing I would have expected to happen. Feels good to win a game by a small margin. MS did what he does best and he gave us all a massive scare," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Dhoni, who nearly won the match for CSK with a magnificent 84 not out off 48 balls, felt that they missed a few boundaries earlier on which cost them dearly.
"A lot of boundaries were needed, right now you can calculate, one run there, and two runs there and we just lost by one run. But you can also say we missed some boundaries," Dhoni said.
Updated Date:
Apr 22, 2019 08:26:26 IST
