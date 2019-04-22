First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: 'Mahi hai toh mumkin hai,' Twitter pays glorious tribute to MS Dhoni for another masterclass

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 84 off 48 as CSK almost pulled off an impossible-looking chase against RCB in IPL 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 22, 2019 01:01:22 IST

MS Dhoni on Sunday once again showed why he's considered one of the best chaser in the game of cricket as he single-handedly pulled off an unlikely win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019.

Dhoni slammed unbeaten 84 off 48 balls including five fours and seven sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in CSK's one-run loss to RCB in the thrilling match.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 84 to help CSK almost pull off a thriller against RCB. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 84 to help CSK almost pull off a thriller against RCB. Sportzpics

CSK won the toss and asked RCB to bat first, who needed a win to stay alive in the tournament. The Bengaluru franchise lost Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers early but Parthiv Patel's 53 off 37 helped the home side reach 161/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to the worst possible start as Dale Steyn struck twice in his first over and Chennai were reduced to 28-4 at one point. Dhoni started to build the innings back for CSK with Ambati Rayudu, who departed on 29 in 14th over. Ravindra Jadeja provided some support with his 11 before he was run out in 17th over.

Thereon, Dhoni took control of the chase as he even refused opportunities for singles on multiple occasions with Dwayne Bravo at the other end.

With 26 needed in final over, Dhoni bludgeoned three sixes, a four and took a double to add 24 off the five balls, only to miss the last ball. They did try to steal a bye to push the rubber into a Super Over but Parthiv's accurate direct-hit caught Shardul Thakur inches short of his crease, sealing the cliffhanger for RCB.

Dhoni's effort might have gone in vain but his masterclass left the Twitter in awe yet again.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 01:02:55 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 RCB, MS Dhoni, MSD, RCB, RCB Vs CSK, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all