MS Dhoni on Sunday once again showed why he's considered one of the best chaser in the game of cricket as he single-handedly pulled off an unlikely win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019.

Dhoni slammed unbeaten 84 off 48 balls including five fours and seven sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in CSK's one-run loss to RCB in the thrilling match.

CSK won the toss and asked RCB to bat first, who needed a win to stay alive in the tournament. The Bengaluru franchise lost Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers early but Parthiv Patel's 53 off 37 helped the home side reach 161/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to the worst possible start as Dale Steyn struck twice in his first over and Chennai were reduced to 28-4 at one point. Dhoni started to build the innings back for CSK with Ambati Rayudu, who departed on 29 in 14th over. Ravindra Jadeja provided some support with his 11 before he was run out in 17th over.

Thereon, Dhoni took control of the chase as he even refused opportunities for singles on multiple occasions with Dwayne Bravo at the other end.

With 26 needed in final over, Dhoni bludgeoned three sixes, a four and took a double to add 24 off the five balls, only to miss the last ball. They did try to steal a bye to push the rubber into a Super Over but Parthiv's accurate direct-hit caught Shardul Thakur inches short of his crease, sealing the cliffhanger for RCB.

Dhoni's effort might have gone in vain but his masterclass left the Twitter in awe yet again.

Mahi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.....his calmness in a run-chase is a case-study. Kya player hai boss 🙇‍♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

Uff! Some game! Cricket needs Dhoni to write its scripts. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

That was special from Dhoni. 26 needed of the last over and nearly pulling it off. #RCBvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019

I still maintain... No score is too tall in the last few overs at #Chinnaswamy , have seen it far too many times in the past ,especially with finishers like #MSD around .. almost made it tonight .. #RCBvsCSK #IPL #IPL2019 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) April 21, 2019

Good News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set for the World Cup. #GOAT 🐐 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 21, 2019

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps