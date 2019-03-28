IPL 2019: RCB, KSCA invite 60 Indian Army soldiers to watch matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The KSCA issued a press release which stated that 20 tickets each will be sponsored by KSCA, RCB and Bharathi Cements for each of the seven home matches of the Virat Kohli-led franchise.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LS Election campaign 2019: Narendra Modi in Meerut lays out vision for New India, juxtaposes BJP's successes against Congress' 'failure'
-
HD Deve Gowda faces doubtful future as JD(S) finds its Lok Sabha campaign limited to family, Vokkaligas in south Karnataka
-
Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ministers among potential contenders to replace British PM
-
Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together this uneven supernatural thriller
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong enough to bear pressure of Rs 3.6 lakh cr
-
Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club's full-time manager on three-year contract
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately crafted and rich in detail
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
इस बार मोदी लहर नहीं, गैर-बीजेपी, गैर-कांग्रेस पीएम बनेगा: औवेसी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Karnataka State Cricket Associations along with Royal Challangers Bangalore and Bharathi Cements will be inviting 60 jawans of Indian Army for each of the seven IPL games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Representational image. Reuters
The KSCA issued a press release which stated that 20 tickets each will be sponsored by KSCA, RCB and Bharathi Cements for each of the seven home matches of the Virat Kohli-led franchise.
"Jawans are the pride of our nation. They are the sentinels of our liberty. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Bharathi Cements have taken the initiative to invite 60 Jawans to witness ach of the seven IPL matches being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 28 to May 4," KSCA stated.
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019 15:45:06 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RCB vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB at Chennai, Full cricket score: CSK win by 7 wickets, collect first points of season
IPL 2019: RCB skipper Virat Kohli says he might sit out of few matches to stay fit and fresh for World Cup