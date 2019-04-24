First Cricket
IPL 2019: RCB all-rounder Moeen Ali says he can score as quickly as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Moeen Ali showed confidence in his game and said he too can score runs like skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Asian News International, Apr 24, 2019 19:13:51 IST

London: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Moeen Ali showed confidence in his game and said he too can score runs like skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"I think it gives a lot of confidence if Virat and AB don't score, or if one of them doesn't play like AB didn't against KKR, we could still score 200-plus. I have the confidence in my own game and believe that I can also score runs just as quickly as them and take games away from the opposition. It won't always happen but I know I can do that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

File image of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

File image of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

Moreover, he said his task is to take the pressure off from Kohli and de Villiers. "My job in the team is to do that (take the pressure off Kohli and de Villiers). It is very difficult for a team to win if you rely on just two guys batting because they feel the pressure as well. My job is to come and score some runs and be part of the batting group and contribute in winning games," Ali said.

So far, Ali has scored 216 runs in the IPL. Their clash against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday will be Ali's last match in this season as he will be flying back to England for the World Cup preparations.

Ali has expressed exasperation over leaving RCB at a crucial stage.

"It's not ideal, obviously. I think it's worse when there're three games to go, that there's not much cricket left and you always think, 'I could've played those three games.' If there were six, seven games, it was a little more understandable," Ali said.

"But it's a small window. If we win all our games, and then you miss out on a potential semi-final and stuff,” he added.

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

