Sanju Samson became the first batsman to score a century in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he slammed 102 off 55 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batsman Samson blasted 10 fours and four sixes as he launched a merciless onslaught against the Hyderabad bowlers to help his team reach to 198/2 after 20 overs.

The Kerala batsman was provided strong support by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 70 in 49 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

It was the second ton of Samson's IPL career. The first one came against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2017.

The 24-year-old was delighted after achieving the feat for the second time in the T20 league.

"It feels good to score an IPL hundred, but this is just the start of the tournament and I got to stay grounded and do what the team wants," said Samson at the mid-innings break.

The blistering knock lit up Twitter, with Gautam Gambhir asking for his inclusion in India's World Cup squad.

I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019

Sanju Samson....incredible talent. 123 runs in the last ten overs. Bhuvi went for 45 in the last two overs. Unbelievable. #SRHvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2019

I know he is not consistent enough at the domestic level etc, but when on song, how many Indians can bat like Sanju Samson does? Not many. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RRvsSRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2019

High class hundred for Sanju Samson against one of the best bowling lineups in the IPL. Brilliant 👏 #SRHvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 29, 2019

Games when Sanju Samson scores runs are always good days to watch cricket. I love this kid. His offside play tonight was just on point. As @bhogleharsha said, if he can get it together,,,what possibilities. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) March 29, 2019

When you see Sanju Samson bat as he has done today, you wonder why and how he lost his way in the past 3-4 years. When he burst on the season, he was the next ‘Big Thing’. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019

