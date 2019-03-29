First Cricket
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson smashes first hundred of season, leaves Twitter in awe

RR's Sanju Samson slammed 102 off 55 balls against SRH as he became the first batsman to score a ton in IPL 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 29, 2019 22:25:09 IST

Sanju Samson became the first batsman to score a century in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he slammed 102 off 55 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batsman Samson blasted 10 fours and four sixes as he launched a merciless onslaught against the Hyderabad bowlers to help his team reach to 198/2 after 20 overs.

Sanju Samson in action against SRH. Twitter @IPL

Sanju Samson in action against SRH. Twitter @IPL

The Kerala batsman was provided strong support by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 70 in 49 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

It was the second ton of Samson's IPL career. The first one came against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2017.

The 24-year-old was delighted after achieving the feat for the second time in the T20 league.

"It feels good to score an IPL hundred, but this is just the start of the tournament and I got to stay grounded and do what the team wants," said Samson at the mid-innings break.

The blistering knock lit up Twitter, with Gautam Gambhir asking for his inclusion in India's World Cup squad.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 22:27:43 IST

