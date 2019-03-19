IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals launches its foremost cricket academy in the United Kingdom
England and RR's Jos Buttler said, 'I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learnings that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket in general are immense.'
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey, England to re-launch the facility as the 'Rajasthan Royals Academy'.
The centre has a state-of-the-art cricket centre named the Jarrett Centre, RR said in a press release.
Rajasthan Royals' brand ambassador talks to kids at the academy in UK.
It is an indoor cricket training centre run by former professional batsman Siddharth Lahiri, along with his team of coaches including former England international and mentor to the academy, Keith Medlycott.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the academy, RR's England player Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learnings that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket in general are immense."
Manoj Badale, lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals, added, "Education and sports go hand in hand, which helps in building strong characters and leaders. Rajasthan Royals Academy is a great way to engage the youth, develop talent, and potentially find the stars of the future."
The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programme across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 12:56:53 IST
