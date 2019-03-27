IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer says Jasprit Bumrah's slower balls are difficult to pick as his hands go everywhere
Jofra Archer, one of the most sought-after bowlers in franchise-based leagues, rates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler currently playing in world cricket.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India's A-SAT programme born in response to China's growing space capabilities: Understanding Mission Shakti
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Shortage of women candidates exposes apathy of political parties, patriarchy in politics
-
Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow belt' soon become 'buffalo country'?
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
What is Article 13? Are gifs and memes illegal now? The EU's controversial new copyright directive explained
-
Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI; Expression of Interest to be issued next month
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपॉवर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
-
गोवा: MGP के दो MLA बीजेपी में हुए शामिल, डिप्टी सीएम की मंत्रिमंडल से छुट्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Jofra Archer, one of the most sought-after bowlers in franchise-based leagues, rates Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler currently playing in world cricket.
File image of Jofra Archer. AFP
The Barbados-born medium-pacer, who will soon qualify to play for England in the international arena after completing a mandatory seven-year residency in the country, also placed himself and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the list of top three bowlers in the shortest format.
"I am going to say that I quite like Bumrah. I would include a spinner in the list and that is Rashid Khan. So it's myself, Bumrah and Rashid, who are three best bowlers in T20 cricket," Archer, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL, told PTI during an interview.
Archer, who has 105 wickets from 82 T20 games at an economy rate of less than eight runs per over, feels Bumrah's unusual action makes it difficult for batsmen to pick him.
"With the new ball, it can go either way, so for all the fast bowlers, it is essential that you have an extra edge at the death," said Archer.
"Even with his action, he bowls yorkers really well. And the key to possessing a potent slower delivery in case of Bumrah is his action. His hands go on all directions and suddenly you will find it really hard to pick up the slower one," explained Archer.
Archer has a couple of deceptive bouncers and some good variation of slower deliveries but he admitted that the toughest delivery to execute in a pressure cooker scenario is the wide Yorker because of the margin of error.
"Personally, I don't even like it really because your margin for error could be a wide or a four or if you nail it then a single. Personally, for me I find it way too hard and try not using it," he said.
Royals have enough firepower to win the IPL after 11 years, Archer exuded confidence despite the fact that England's World Cup hopefuls such as Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be back in the UK on 25 April as per an England and Wales Cricket Board's diktat.
On the personal front, Archer has set his sights on the 'Purple Cap', meant for the top wicket-taker in the IPL.
"I just want us to get to the play-offs first and then worry about getting into the finals. Personally, I will like to get the Purple Cap. I want to score a few runs as well as I didn't score too many last year. Hopefully, I can turn that round this year and show what I can do with the bat," the 23-year-old said.
His name has an uncanny resemblance to famous British novelist Jeffrey Archer and Jofra said he used to be amused by the pronunciation of his name.
Incidentally, the novelist Archer is known to be a cricket fan and also knew Indian legend Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi closely.
"I didn't know that Jeffrey Archer is a cricket fan. I didn't even know who he was really till the other day when I was on a train and he was on a poster. I then realised why people call my name wrong and that's what it was.
"Then I realised he (Jeffrey) was an author. A few guys on social media were joking and I didn't know he was an author. Never read anything till now," he signed off.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 14:01:34 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, RR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin says he has no regrets over Mankading Jos Buttler, says batsmen must be wary of it
IPL 2019 team stats preview: CSK's impressive win percentage, RCB's love for gigantic totals and more