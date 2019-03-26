IPL 2019: R Ashwin's act of 'Mankading' Jos Buttler well within the rules of game, says Erapalli Prasanna
Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin ran out Rajasthan Royals opener, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, DC vs CSK Match at Delhi: Super Kings restrict hosts to 147/6 on a slow Kotla pitch
-
Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says cloud over GDP data needs to be cleared
-
AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fire up native voters against Congress
-
Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces Pakistan police to act against perpetrators
-
Officially unrecognised, forest farmers of UP remain relegated on fringes, await govt benefits even after 72 years of Independence
-
Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked, from Blindspot to Zima Blue
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sensitive, critical method is vital
-
Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with changing coaches, Asian hockey being at all-time low and more
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
-
कांग्रेस की चुनौती: मोदी बताएं कि वह ‘न्याय’ योजना के पक्षधर हैं या विरोधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Kolkata: Indian spin great Erapalli Prasanna came to Ravichandran Ashwin's rescue, saying his act of 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in an IPL match was well within the rules of the game.
"In my opinion, he is still the best Indian spinner at the moment. Whatever he did it was well within the rules of the game," the 78-year-old veteran told PTI from Bengaluru.
R Ashwin sparked controversy after he Mankaded Jos Buttler. Sportzpics
"It's not a question of whether he's a best bowler or a best batsman. Jos Buttler is supposed to be a star player, but can he do this unfair running before the ball is delivered?" he asked.
"Non-striker is not expected to leave the crease and take undue advantage of making the 22 yards into 20 yards before the ball is delivered."
Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin ran out Rajasthan Royals opener, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday. TV replays showed that the seasoned off-spinner had waited for Buttler to move out of the crease before removing the bails.
"'Mankading' is only allowed by a bowler at the time of releasing the ball. One cannot do 'Mankading' before that," said Prasanna.
Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls and Rajasthan steady at 108-1 while chasing 185 but the dismissal proved to be a game-changer and Kings XI eventually won the match by 14 runs.
Ashwin's 'Mankading' was termed as "disgraceful" and "low act" by the likes of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
But Prasanna played it down, saying: "So many things have happened in the past. You have seen the ball tampering and all. They don't remember all these after some time. Time is the great healer. Everyone will forget (after sometime)."
Ashwin, on his part, said that the act was purely "instinctive and not planned or anything like that".
"It's definitely fair but I do not know why he's saying he did it instinctively. Maybe he's feeling guilty and lying to cover it up," said the former India off-spinn
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019 20:45:30 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ben Stokes says he will not 'Mankad' Virat Kohli in World Cup if situation arises
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin says he has no regrets over Mankading Jos Buttler, says batsmen must be wary of it
IPL 2019: Jos Buttler wants to imbibe Virat Kohli's mindset of scoring hundreds regularly