Mumbai Indians' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad made them the third team to qualify for the Play-offs. Which leaves four teams fighting for a place in the top four with Royal Challengers having being knocked out. Here's what the other teams need to do to qualify for the Playoffs and what CSK, DC and MI need to do to finish in the top 2.

Chennai Super Kings (Qualified): (13 matches, 18 points)

A win in their last match of the group stage against KXIP will guarantee them the top spot which means they will play the Qualifier 1 at home. If they lost to KXIP, they still have a chance of finishing in the top 2 provided one of DC or MI lose their final match or both of them lose their final match. If both MI and DC win their respective final matches and CSK lost to KXIP then all three teams will be on 18 points and NRR will decide who goes through. As of now, MI have the best run rate at 0.321, followed by CSK - 0.209 and DC - -0.096.

Mumbai Indians (Qualified): (13 matches, 16 points):

If MI win their final game against KKR and DC lose against RR, MI will confirm a top-2 finish. If MI lose and DC win then DC will seal a top-2 finish. If both the teams win their last match or lost their final match, then it will come down to NRR. And Mumbai will have an upper hand over DC in this regards having a superior run rate. If CSK lose to KXIP and MI and DC both win, then it will be a three-way tie and again, it will come down to the NRR.

Delhi Capitals (Qualified): (13 matches, 16 points):

The 80-run defeat against CSK has hit DC hard. They need to win their last match and hope MI lose to KKR in order to have an easy route to finishing into top-2. If they lose to RR and MI win their game against KKR then DC won't make it to Qualifier 1. If they lose and MI lose too then they would hope that MI lose by a huge margin since their run rate is much superior to DC. The negative run rate will also impede them in case there is a three-way tie.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (12 matches, 12 points)

If SRH win their last match against RCB and whosoever from KKR and KXIP win on Friday, also win their final IPL fixture then SRH will clash with them on 14 points and based on NRR, SRH will go through. If SRH lose their last game against RCB then they need to expect that none of KKR or KXIP win their remaining fixtures and RR lose their last match and in that case, they will tie with 12 points with KKR and KXIP and then the team with higher NRR will go through.

Rajasthan Royals: (13 matches, 11 points)

If SRH win their remaining match or KXIP or KKR win their remaining matches then RR will be eliminated straightaway. If they want to qualify with 13 points then SRH should lose their remaining fixture against RCB and both KXIP and KKR should at least lose one of their remaining matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (12 matches, 10 points)

If KKR win both of their remaining matches then they might be tied with SRH if SRH beat RCB in their last match of this season. However, if SRH lose to RCB and KKR win both of their remaining matches then KKR will qualify without depending on NRR.

KKR still have a chance to qualify with 12 points if RR lose their remaining match, SRH lose both of their remaining match against RCB and KXIP win only one of their two remaining clashes and then the team with higher NRR will go through.

Kings XI Punjab: (12 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost five of their last six matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing KKR and CSK in their remaining two matches. They need to win two matches to qualify with seven wins and if SRH also win their last match against RCB then it will be decided based on NRR. If they win only one match then they need to expect that none of KKR, SRH and RR win their remaining matches and then based on NRR, one can say that whether they will go through or not.

