IPL 2019 qualification scenarios updated: With KXIP losing to SRH, here's what mid-table teams need to do to qualify for Playoffs

Here's a look at what each team needs to do to confirm their place in the top four and qualify for the Playoffs.

Umang Pabari, Apr 30, 2019 13:00:24 IST

The Indian Premier League has lived up to its hype and we have seen some blistering cricket on display so far. We head into the business end of the tournament now and there are now only a few matches remaining in the league stage. As always, the competition will heat up with teams battling it out for the top four spots. DC occupy the top spot in the table after their win over RCB on Sunday, while SRH consolidated their fourth spot after beating KXIP in Hyderabad on Monday.

Let’s look at what each team needs to do to confirm their place in the top four and qualify for the Playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings: (12 matches, 16 points)

RR defeated SRH by seven wickets at Jaipur on Saturday and CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2019. They have qualified for the playoffs in each of the 10 seasons that they have played in IPL.

Mumbai Indians: (11 matches, 14 points)

Mumbai Indians still have two matches to go and even if they lose both of them then they still have a chance to qualify. However, it will then be decided based on NRR.

Delhi Capitals: (12 matches, 16 points)

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs and qualified in the playoffs of this year’s IPL and became the second team after CSK to qualify. This is the fourth time that they have qualified for the playoffs in IPL - 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (12 matches, 12 points)

David Warner is set to miss their last two matches. If they win both of their remaining matches then they will go through but if they win only one match then they have to rely on NRR to qualify for the playoffs. If they lose both of their remaining matches then they need to expect that none of KKR, KXIP and RR win their remaining matches and in that case SRH’s NRR should help them to qualify. Currently, SRH’s NRR of 0.71 is the best among all the teams. 

Kings XI Punjab: (12 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost five of their last six matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing KKR and CSK in their remaining two matches. They need to win two matches to qualify with seven wins and if SRH also win one of their two matches then it will be decided based on NRR. If they win only one match then they need to expect that none of KKR, SRH and RR win their remaining matches and then based on NRR, one can say that whether they will go through or not. 

Kolkata Knight Riders: (12 matches, 10 points)

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win both of their remaining matches to stay in the competition. However, their place in the final-four then will be determined by NRR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (11 matches, 8 points)

Royal Challengers Bangalore can still qualify for the playoffs of this season but for that to happen they need to win their remaining two matches and CSK, MI and DC need to win their remaining matches and then based on higher NRR, they can qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals: (12 matches, 10 points)

RR need to win their remaining two matches to stay in the competition and then hope CSK, DC and MI get the better of their opponents. This is the only way RR can qualify.

Points table as on 30 April, 2019

Pos. Team Plyd. Won Lost Tied Net RR Pts.
1 Delhi Capitals (Delhi) 12 8 4 0 +0.233 16
2 Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) 12 8 4 0 -0.113 16
3 Mumbai Indians (Mumbai) 12 7 5 0 +0.347 14
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) 12 6 6 0 +0.709 12
5 Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) 12 5 7 0 +0.100 10
6 Kings XI Punjab (Punjab) 12 5 7 0 -0.296 10
7 Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan) 12 5 7 0 -0.321 10
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bangalore) 12 4 8 0 -0.694 8

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 12:57:46 IST

