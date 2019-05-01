After 49 games in the tournament, five teams are fighting for the remaining two playoffs spots as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already qualified while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already been eliminated from top four race.

Let’s take a look at what teams need to do to move forward in the tournament:

Delhi Capitals: (12 matches, 16 points)

DC have already qualified for the playoffs of this year’s IPL. They have a chance to finish in top-two if they win both their matches. If they lose one game then they need to hope that either CSK or Mumbai Indians (MI) don’t win both of their remaining matches.

Chennai Super Kings: (12 matches, 16 points)

They were the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. They also have a chance to finish in top-two and like DC, they also need to win both the matches and if they lose one match then the result will be decided based on Net run rate (NRR) if DC win one match and MI win both of their remaining matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (12 matches, 12 points)

David Warner is set to miss their last two matches. If the Sunrisers win both their remaining matches then they will go through but if they win only one match then they have to rely on NRR to qualify for the playoffs. If they suffer defeats in both the matches then they need to expect that none of KKR, KXIP and RR win their remaining matches and in that case Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH’s) NRR should help them to qualify. Currently, SRH’s NRR of 0.71 is the best among all the teams.

Mumbai Indians: (12 matches, 14 points)

Currently, MI have the second best NRR (+0.347) and if they win both their remaining matches then they will finish in the top-two. They will certainly qualify even if they win one match but they are still favourites to qualify if they lose both of their remaining matches. However, it will then be decided with NRR with other teams which are also on 14 points.

Rajasthan Royals: (13 matches, 11 points)

If SRH win both of their remaining matches and MI defeat KKR then RR will be eliminated straightaway. If they want to qualify with 13 points then SRH should lose both of their remaining fixtures and both KXIP and KKR should at least lose one of their remaining matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (12 matches, 10 points)

If KKR win both of their remaining matches then they might be tied with one or more teams and in that case, their positive NRR will help them. However, if SRH lose to MI, KXIP win only one of their remaining matches and KKR win both of their matches then KKR will qualify without depending on NRR.

KKR still have a chance to qualify with 12 points if RR lose their remaining match, SRH lose both of their remaining matches and KXIP win only one of their two remaining clashes and then the team with higher NRR will go through.

Kings XI Punjab: (12 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost five of their last six matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing KKR and CSK in their remaining two matches. They need to win two matches to qualify with seven wins and if SRH also win one of their two matches then it will be decided based on NRR. If they win only one match then they need to expect that none of KKR, SRH and RR win their remaining matches and then based on NRR, one can say that whether they will go through or not.

Points table as on 1 May, 2019

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps