IPL 2019 qualification scenarios updated: What SRH, KKR, RR and KXIP need to do to qualify for Playoffs with MI, DC and CSK fighting to finish in top two

Four teams - SRH, KKR, KXIP and RR - are fighting for a place in the top four. Here's what they need to do to qualify for the Playoffs and what the qualified teams - CSK, DC and MI - need to do to finish in the top 2.

Umang Pabari, May 04, 2019 09:38:25 IST

Mumbai Indians' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad made them the third team to qualify for the Play-offs. Which leaves four teams fighting for a place in the top four with Royal Challengers having being knocked out. Here's what the other teams need to do to qualify for the Playoffs and what CSK, DC and MI need to do to finish in the top 2.

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (Qualified): (13 matches, 18 points)

A win in their last match of the group stage against KXIP will guarantee them the top spot which means they will play the Qualifier 1 at home. If they lose to KXIP, they still have a chance of finishing in the top 2 provided one of DC or MI lose their final match or both of them lose their final match. If both MI and DC win their respective final matches and CSK lose to KXIP then all three teams will be on 18 points and NRR will decide who goes through. As of now, MI have the best run rate at +0.321, followed by CSK +0.209 and DC -0.096.

Mumbai Indians (Qualified): (13 matches, 16 points):

If MI win their final game against KKR and DC lose against RR, MI will confirm a top-2 finish. If MI lose and DC win then DC will seal a top-2 finish. If both the teams win their last match or lost their final match, then it will come down to NRR. And Mumbai will have an upper hand over DC in this regards having a superior run rate. If CSK lose to KXIP and MI and DC both win, then it will be a three-way tie and again, it will come down to the NRR.

Delhi Capitals (Qualified): (13 matches, 16 points):

The 80-run defeat against CSK has hit DC hard. They need to win their last match and hope MI lose to KKR in order to have an easy route to finishing into top-2. If they lose to RR and MI win their game against KKR then DC won't make it to Qualifier 1. If they lose and MI lose too then they would hope that MI lose by a huge margin since their run rate is much superior to DC. The negative run rate will also impede them in case there is a three-way tie.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (12 matches, 12 points)

If SRH win their last match against RCB and whosoever from KKR and KXIP win on Friday, also win their final IPL fixture then SRH will clash with them on 14 points and based on NRR, SRH will go through. If SRH lose their last game against RCB then they need to expect that none of KKR or KXIP win their remaining fixtures and RR lose their last match and in that case, they will tie with 12 points with KKR and KXIP and then the team with higher NRR will go through.

Rajasthan Royals: (13 matches, 11 points)

If SRH win their remaining match or KXIP or KKR win their remaining matches then RR will be eliminated straightaway. If they want to qualify with 13 points then SRH should lose their remaining fixture against RCB and both KXIP and KKR should at least lose one of their remaining matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (13 matches, 12 points)

If KKR win their remaining match against MI then they might be tied with SRH on points if SRH beat RCB in their last match of this season. However, if SRH lose to RCB and KKR win their remaining match then KKR will qualify without depending on NRR.

KKR still have a chance to qualify with 12 points if RR lose their remaining match, SRH lose their remaining match against RCB and then the team with higher NRR will go through.

Kings XI Punjab: (13 matches, 10 points)

KXIP have lost six of their last seven matches after winning four of the first six matches. They will have a tough time as they are facing CSK in their remaining match. If one of KKR, RR or SRH win their last remaining game then they are out and if all lose their last league game then KXIP need to win the match with a bigger margin and then they will be tied with KKR and SRH on 12 points and then the team with higher NRR will qualify as the fourth team.

Points table as on 3 May

Pos. Team Plyd. Won Lost Tied Net RR Pts.
1 Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) 13 9 4 0 +0.209 18
2 Mumbai Indians (Mumbai) 13 8 5 0 +0.321 16
3 Delhi Capitals (Delhi) 13 8 5 0 -0.096 16
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) 13 6 7 0 +0.653 12
5 Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) 13 6 7 0 +0.173 12
6 Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan) 13 5 7 0 -0.321 11
7 Kings XI Punjab (Punjab) 13 5 8 0 -0.351 10
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bangalore) 13 4 8 0 -0.694 9

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 10:01:08 IST

